    Former Ottawa councillor Catherine McKenney considers running for NDP federal seat

    Catherine McKenney
    Former Ottawa councillor Catherine McKenney says they’re considering running for the nomination for the NDP federal seat in the Ottawa-Centre riding.

    CFRA Live asked McKenney Saturday morning about their political plans.

    “I’ve not made any decisions about my political future, but I’m also considering running for the nomination for the federal seat as well. I’m kind of in the talking to friends and family phase of it,” McKenney said.

    This comes as Ottawa-Centre MPP Joel Harden plans to run in the same riding.

    McKenney is trans/non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. They were first elected as a councillor for Somerset ward in 2014, winning re-election in 2018. They also ran for mayor of Ottawa in 2022 when Mark Sutcliffe was elected.

