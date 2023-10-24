Former Belleville Senators coach Troy Mann named head coach of Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs have named Troy Mann as the team's new head coach.

Mann was most recently the head coach of the Belleville Senators, the Ottawa Senators' AHL affiliate, but he was fired in February.

Mann had been Belleville's head coach since 2018 and is credited with helping the franchise's young players develop, including Drake Batherson and Josh Norris, now NHL stars.

The Frontenacs announced the firing of head coach Luca Caputi on Monday.

"Today was a difficult day coming to this decision to relieve Luca of his duties. After meeting with ownership, we believe this was a necessary move for this hockey club," said General Manager Kory Cooper. "We have extremely high expectations for the group we have in place and we want to provide them with every opportunity to be successful."

The Frontenacs are seventh on the OHL's Eastern Conference, with a 4-7 record so far this season.

Cooper said Tuesday that he is pleased to welcome Mann to the team.

"Being able to hire a coach with Troy's experience, especially as our season is underway, was an attractive part to making him the head coach of the Frontenacs," said Cooper in a news release. "We have a talented group of players and Troy will be able to come in, work with them and elevate them as individuals and as a team. I have experience working with Troy and I have seen firsthand the leadership and development he brings to an organization."

Mann's new role begins immediately. The Frontenacs' next game is Friday against the visiting Oshawa Generals.