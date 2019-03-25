

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A trial is underway in Ontario court for former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle who is facing several assault charges.

Boyle and his American wife, Caitlan Coleman, were taken hostage in 2012 by a Taliban-linked group while on a backpacking trip.

Pakistani forces freed the couple in October 2017, along with their three children born in captivity.

Boyle was arrested by Ottawa police in December 2017 and charged with offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and causing someone to take a noxious substance.

A publication ban was partially lifted today to reveal that Coleman is one of the alleged victims after she consented to being named but the second alleged victim cannot be identified.

Boyle was released from jail last June with strict bail conditions including an electronic bracelet to track his movements.