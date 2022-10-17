Ford ‘very disappointed’ Ottawa candidates won’t use strong mayor powers

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the Association of Municipalities Ontario conference, Monday, August 15, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the Association of Municipalities Ontario conference, Monday, August 15, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Monday, October 17, 2022

The Business Council of Canada says it's troubled by the continued closure of the Nexus traveller system, Hockey Canada makes its first bylaw changes since board of directors resigned, and a look at why some services cost more in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina