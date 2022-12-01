Ford: Ottawa LRT project 'stunk to high heaven'
Fallout from the damning Ottawa LRT public inquiry report continued on Thursday, with Premier Doug Ford saying the project "stunk to high heaven" and that senior city of Ottawa officials did a "terrible job."
Ford's government called the inquiry headed by Justice William Hourigan, which released its final report on Wednesday. The report said the construction and maintenance of the Confederation Line was plagued by persistent failures in leadership and saw "egregious violations of the public trust" by senior city staff and Rideau Transit Group.
On Thursday, Ford called a lot of the findings of the report "frustrating."
"We saw Mayor Watson not being transparent with his councillors. We saw the city manager having to step down. It was just absolute in shambles, and stunk to high heaven," he told reporters in Toronto. "Thank goodness we did the inquiry."
"I think they did a terrible job," he added. "Mayor Watson—I'm being very frank here—wasn't transparent, he didn't oversee the project properly, and he's gone and so is the city manager and some other people that worked on it. They high-tailed out of there because they knew it was a disaster. And the people of Ottawa knew it was a disaster.
"The people of Ottawa finally have an answer."
Hourigan's report listed myriad reasons behind the problems with the $2.1-billion project. But he singled out former city manager Steve Kanellakos for what he called a "deliberate effort" to mislead council, and Watson and former transit chief John Manconi for hiding information from council.
Kanellakos resigned on Monday ahead of the report's release. Manconi retired last year. Watson did not run for re-election in October.
Hourigan's report found, among other things, that the city chose unproven technology for the trains, RTG didn't coordinate the work of its subcontractors, the city rushed the LRT system into service before it was ready due to political pressure, and RTG and its subcontractors did not provide adequate maintenance.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | As it happened: Morocco win 2-1, Canada finishes World Cup without a point
-
-
LRT INQUIRY
LRT INQUIRY | 'Unconscionable,' 'egregious:' Scathing Ottawa LRT inquiry report slams senior city staff, RTG
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
List of areas the Alberta government accuses Ottawa of overreaching
When the Alberta legislature resumed sitting Tuesday, the first bill introduced by the United Conservative Party government was one aimed at shielding the province from federal laws it deems harmful to its interests.
Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston
Prince William's office said 'racism has no place in our society' as he sought to prevent the backlash over his godmother's treatment of a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse from overshadowing his trip to the United States.
LIVE UPDATES | As it happened: Morocco win 2-1, Canada finishes World Cup without a point
The Canadian men’s national team returns to the FIFA World Cup pitch on Thursday to face Morocco. Already eliminated, the country is still looking for its first point of the tournament. CTVNews.ca will follow the match live.
As of today Canadians can apply for new dental benefit: here's how
Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
RCMP conduct 'national security' search at home west of Montreal
The RCMP said investigators are searching a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb west of Montreal, as part of a 'national security' operation. The national police force began its operation Wednesday night. Police at the scene would not say what led them to the house on Aquin Avenue, in Quebec's Monteregie region.
Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront
Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan released Thursday shows the couple is once again prepared to tackle their rift with the Royal Family head on and in their own words.
Certain packages of TUMS antacid recalled, tablets may contain fibreglass and aluminum foil
Certain packages of TUMS antacid have been recalled after tablets were found to contain fibreglass fragments, aluminum foil and 'other material,' according to Health Canada.
Tips to deal with shrinkflation at the mall as some shoppers question discounts
At first glance, it might seem like the deals have never been better as posters in store windows and online ads trumpet a steady stream of holiday sales. But some consumers say the discounts are more hype than real.
Message from 1921 found underneath a former statue at the Manitoba legislature
A 101-year-old message has been discovered by workers removing the base of a former statue in front of the Manitoba legislature.
Atlantic
-
Intense storm knocks out power, prompts school closures across the Maritimes
Tens of thousands of Maritimers are without power and a number of schools are closed in all three provinces as an intense storm brings high winds and heavy rain to the region.
-
'He was my baby': Memorial service held for man who died in N.B. public washroom
A crowd of around 150 people gathered at St. George's Anglican Church Wednesday to remember Luke Landry. The 35-year-old died last Monday inside a public washroom next to Moncton City Hall.
-
Moncton, N.B., Walmart workers recognized for help in U.S. child abduction case
Some fast-thinking Walmart employees were celebrated Wednesday for their role in reuniting a family
Toronto
-
Ford tells auditor general to 'stay in her lane' after casino sting operation
Premier Doug Ford says Ontario’s auditor general needs to 'stay in her lane' after she ordered a casino-sting operation in the province.
-
Ontario to provide free rapid COVID-19 tests until June 2023
Ontario will continue to provide free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for another six months amid a “triple threat” of respiratory illnesses this winter.
-
Driver charged after international student, 20, struck and killed on Toronto crosswalk
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has charged a man in connection with a fatal collision that took the life of a 20-year-old international student last week.
Montreal
-
PQ barred from Quebec legislature as Legault reiterates plan to abolish oath requirement
The three recently elected Parti Quebecois members who have steadfastly refused to swear the oath of office to the King were barred Thursday from taking their seats in the legislature. PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and the two other members were blocked from entering by the sergeant-at-arms.
-
RCMP conduct 'national security' search at home west of Montreal
The RCMP said investigators are searching a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb west of Montreal, as part of a 'national security' operation. The national police force began its operation Wednesday night. Police at the scene would not say what led them to the house on Aquin Avenue, in Quebec's Monteregie region.
-
Strong winds cause power outages for 45,000 customers in southern Quebec
Strong, gusting winds knocked out power to at least 45,000 customers in southern Quebec Wednesday evening, according to Hydro-Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
Man charged with missing Indigenous man's murder in northern Ontario
Two people from northwestern Ontario have been charged after the body of a local missing Indigenous man was found, police say.
-
Sudbury area mother issues warning about 'dangerous' TikTok challenge
A northern Ontario mother is warning other parents and guardians about a social media challenge that is currently circulating after her daughter broke her arm taking part in a TikTok video.
-
Ontario to provide free rapid COVID-19 tests until June 2023
Ontario will continue to provide free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for another six months amid a “triple threat” of respiratory illnesses this winter.
London
-
17 crashes reported in five-hour span
OPP responded to more than a dozen crashes after snow started falling in the area on Wednesday. The first call came in at 8:17 p.m., and for the five hours following, police were dispatched to 16 more collisions throughout Middlesex County.
-
Minor injuries reported after downtown robbery
A London man is charged in relation to what police are describing as a robbery.
-
Hydro pole down after morning crash
No injuries are reported after a multi-vehicle crash in London Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Message from 1921 found underneath a former statue at the Manitoba legislature
A 101-year-old message has been discovered by workers removing the base of a former statue in front of the Manitoba legislature.
-
Brawl at Winnipeg Jets game ends with two arrests, multiple injuries
Two Manitobans face a number of assault charges after a fight broke out at a Winnipeg Jets game Tuesday night.
-
Applications open for dental care benefits touted by Liberals as inflation relief
Parents can apply with the Canada Revenue Agency starting today to receive the children's dental benefit that the federal Liberals say is intended to provide cost-of-living relief to low-income Canadians but that critics say is a drop in the bucket.
Kitchener
-
Ontario to provide free rapid COVID-19 tests until June 2023
Ontario will continue to provide free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for another six months amid a “triple threat” of respiratory illnesses this winter.
-
Puslinch holiday display will continue, council implements new safety measures
A Puslinch man will be allowed to continue running his holiday light show despite pushback from neighbours.
-
Brantford installing six red light cameras
Drivers in Brantford could soon have to pay up for running a red light.
Calgary
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Calgary man accused of human trafficking
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of a 30-year-old Calgary man accused of exploiting women through the sex trade.
-
Calgary police on hunt for suspect in carjacking spree covering several city districts
Calgary police were on the run Wednesday, trying to catch a car thief who stole – and then ditched – vehicle after vehicle.
-
'Incredibly unnerving': Calgary mayor slams proposed Alberta sovereignty act
Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek says she wishes more thought would've gone into Danielle Smith's first move as premier.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge clears way for death of dog involved in fatal attack
A judge has cleared the way for a dog that fatally attacked another dog in Saskatoon to be killed.
-
One Arrow First Nation woman killed in apparent homicide, police say
A One Arrow First Nation woman was killed in an apparent homicide, according to police.
-
Saskatoon woman missing for more than a month, police say
Saskatoon police are requesting the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen in late October.
Edmonton
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | As it happened: Morocco win 2-1, Canada finishes World Cup without a point
The Canadian men’s national team returns to the FIFA World Cup pitch on Thursday to face Morocco. Already eliminated, the country is still looking for its first point of the tournament. CTVNews.ca will follow the match live.
-
Tofield emergency department to close overnight due to staffing shortage
Starting Thursday, the Tofield Health Centre will close its emergency departments overnight because of staffing challenges, Alberta Health Services says.
-
List of areas the Alberta government accuses Ottawa of overreaching
When the Alberta legislature resumed sitting Tuesday, the first bill introduced by the United Conservative Party government was one aimed at shielding the province from federal laws it deems harmful to its interests.
Vancouver
-
Passengers stuck on sweltering plane in Jamaica denied compensation by WestJet
WestJet has declined to provide compensation to passengers who were stuck in a sweltering airplane cabin in Jamaica earlier this month, claiming the flight was cancelled because of "a security-related incident" outside the airline's control.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. teachers strongly approve new contract with pay boost, added benefits
British Columbia's public school teachers have ratified a new three-year contract. BC Teachers' Federation president Clint Johnston says the union has “achieved some historic gains that will help members who are struggling with the affordability crisis.”
-
As of today Canadians can apply for new dental benefit: here's how
Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
Regina
-
'Years in pain': Residents affected by surgical backlog in Sask. highlighted by NDP
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the provincial government to act on surgical and diagnostic wait times while highlighting one of the thousands of people affected by the issue.
-
One Arrow First Nation woman killed in apparent homicide, police say
A One Arrow First Nation woman was killed in an apparent homicide, according to police.
-
Where to watch Canada's final World Cup match in Regina
Canada will take the pitch in Qatar for its third and final FIFA World Cup match on Thursday morning. Here's how to watch in Regina.