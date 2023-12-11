Ford government announces $40.5M in funding for CHEO

The Ontario government has announced CHEO is getting a $40.5-million share of $330 million in annual spending on pediatric services in the province.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones was in Ottawa for the announcement on Monday.

"The pediatric funding provided to (CHEO) will have a tremendous impact on children and their families, ensuring they receive faster access to care when they need it," Jones said.

The province announced an annual increase of $330 million for children's health care in July. The government says the $40.5 million CHEO is getting will help provide more surgeries, faster access to MRI and CT scans, and reduced wait times. The money will also go toward increased mental health supports for youth and an immunization catch-up program for children who fell behind on their shots because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This consistent and stable annual funding increase will ensure CHEO can serve patients in eastern Ontario with the people, resources and technology to improve access to pediatric care and prevent backlogs," a news release from the government said.

CHEO President and CEO Alex Munter said the funding would allow CHEO to provide more care to more kids more quickly.

"For instance, with more kids in crisis coming to the Emergency Department every year, the new Mental Health Transition Unit opening today and the expansion of 1Call1Click will connect more children, youth and families to the help they need," Munter said.