You'll awake to a a dusting of flurries on the ground that will accumulate to about 2 cm throughout the morning. We've already reached our high of -4C at 5:30 a.m. this Wednesday. The temperature will drop significantly through the day as an Arctic high moves into the region. This afternoon, we will see minus 11 and the wind chill will make it feel more like -22. Tonight, partly cloudy skies and a possibility of flurries. The overnight low will be a frigid -21C.

Plenty of sunshine on Thursday and -15C, the rest of the week will be mostly sunny and temperatures will moderate and become more seasonal, by Monday we could actually be back to 0C.