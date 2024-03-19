Flurries expected as spring officially arrives in Ottawa
Spring will arrive in Ottawa and eastern Ontario today as flurries fly across the capital.
Spring officially arrives at 11:06 p.m.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy start to the day with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Flurries beginning late this afternoon. High 2 C.
Flurries ending near midnight then cloudy with a chance of flurries. Low -2 C.
Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries or showers. High 3 C.
Below normal temperatures will move into the region Wednesday night, and continue through the first few days of spring.
Wednesday night's low will be -9 C.
Thursday will be cloudy with a high of -2 C. Thursday night will see a low of -12 C.
The outlook for Friday calls for mainly sunny and a high of -2 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of -6 C.
For the first time in report's history, Canada's air quality worse than U.S.
Air quality in Canada is now worse than in the U.S., according to the 6th Annual World Air Quality Report. Of the 15 most polluted cities in the two countries, 14 were in Canada.
A newspaper says video of Prince William and Kate should halt royal rumour mill. That's a tall order
Prince William and his wife Catherine have been filmed at a farm shop near their Windsor home, The Sun newspaper reported -- the first footage of Kate since she had abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition two months ago.
Former prime minister Mulroney lying in state as dignitaries, VIPs pay tribute
Members of the public who wish to pay tribute to Brian Mulroney can visit his casket in Ottawa starting this afternoon.
BREAKING Roy McMurtry, former Ontario attorney general, dies at 91
CTV News has confirmed that former Ontario attorney general Roy McMurtry has died.
Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'
The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.
'You ask for your money, they disappear': Ontario man loses $17K to AI crypto scam
A Toronto man is spreading the word of a cryptocurrency scam that lures victims using AI-generated news sites after he lost $17,000 in investments.
Images taken deep inside melted Fukushima reactor show damage, but leave many questions unanswered
Images taken by miniature drones from deep inside a badly damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant show displaced control equipment and misshapen materials but leave many questions unanswered, underscoring the daunting task of decommissioning the plant.
February inflation rate slows to 2.8% as price growth unexpectedly eases
Canada's annual inflation rate unexpectedly fell to 2.8 per cent last month, amid sharp declines in cellular and internet services as well as slower grocery price growth.
High thoughts: The habits of Canadian cannabis users are revealed in a new StatCan report
Statistics Canada has conducted a series of surveys to measure the impacts of legalized cannabis since the Cannabis Act took effect in 2018. The latest one, the 2023 National Cannabis Survey, sheds light on users' preferences and habits last year.
'He was amazing': Nova Scotia child dies following case of invasive strep A
A Nova Scotian child has passed away after contracting invasive strep A.
Halifax police charge 3 people after alleged joyride in cemetery
Halifax Regional Police has charged three people after a cemetery in Dartmouth, N.S., was damaged over the weekend.
'It's absolutely tragic': N.B. RCMP investigate man's death as homicide, charge 2 men with second-degree murder
The RCMP says a man’s death in Sackville, N.B., over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide and two men have been charged in the case.
Murder trial expected to start today for man accused of killing Toronto cop in 2021
The trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer in a parking garage nearly three years ago is expected to begin this afternoon.
3 more measles cases confirmed in Laval
Five cases of measles have now been reported in Laval.
Cold, snow mark the first week of spring in Montreal
While the first half of March in Montreal had above-average temperatures and occasional double-digit warmth, cold and snow are expected to welcome the beginning of spring.
PQ wants to form common front to put pressure on Ottawa about immigration
The PQ says it wants to form a common front of all party leaders to go to Ottawa as soon as possible to demand full immigration powers and more generous health transfers.
Sudbury shooting suspect arrested by Toronto police
A 24-year-old woman from southern Ontario wanted in a Sudbury shooting last week was arrested by Toronto police and charged with attempted murder.
Five drivers nabbed for excessive speeding on Highway 69 south of Sudbury
A dozen tickets were handed out to a handful of drivers on Highway 69 south of Sudbury during a speed enforcement operation, police say.
'Active investigation' in and around Jackson Park
In a post on social media, police said peope may see a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day.
WECHU warns to be on the lookout for measles symptoms after March Break
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning residents to be aware of the symptoms of measles as school resumes after March Break and rates of measles continue to grow across the province.
45 charges, 12 vehicles taken out of service during blitz
A recent commercial motor vehicle blitz has resulted in dozens of charges, according to police. On Wednesday, Essex County OPP, LaSalle police and the Ministry of Transportation performed the blitz on Highway 3 in Tecumseh.
Life-threatening injuries, 'substantial' diesel fuel spill after London crash
One person has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in London Tuesday morning. According to London fire, the crash happened on Dundas Street near Creamery Road and one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.
Elderly woman on trial in roadside death of 8-year-old Girl Guide
A chaotic scene was described in a London, Ont. courtroom as the trial of a senior citizen charged in the roadside crash that killed a young girl got underway on Monday.
Premier Ford visiting London Tuesday
Ford will be attending the Grain Farmer of Ontario's 2024 March Classic and is expected to make remarks around 12 p.m.
Former Dutchie's employees say they took wage disputes to Ont. Ministry of Labour
Two former employees of a Kitchener, Ont., grocer said their Ministry of Labour cases were settled, but only one has been paid what they were allegedly owed.
No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Guelph encampment
Guelph police say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out at a Guelph encampment Monday night.
Arrest made in downtown Kitchener stabbing
One person has been hurt, and another is in police custody, after a stabbing in downtown Kitchener.
Lamborghini driver's walking after reckless driving charges
A man faces a slew of charges after driving his Lamborghini recklessly through Barrie streets.
St. Patrick's Day fatal crash in Caledon
One person is dead and another injured after a three-vehicle crash in Caledon Sunday.
Winter travel advisory issued with heavy snowfall in the forecast
A winter travel advisory is in place for Tuesday in parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka, with up to 10 centimetres of heavy snowfall in the forecast.
Winnipeg police on scene of homicide investigation
Winnipeg police are on scene Tuesday morning investigating a homicide in the Shaughnessy Park area.
Battle over Lemay Forest development could be heading to court
The battle over the Lemay Forest could be heading to court as the developer who owns the land is threatening the city with legal action.
High performance, indoor golf training centre opens in Winnipeg
Manitoba golfers now have a new way to drive their skills forward even after courses have closed for the winter.
City of Calgary giving preparedness update amid drought concerns
Amid growing drought concerns, the City of Calgary is updating residents on its preparedness plan.
City of Calgary hiring staff to handle recall petition
The City of Calgary is hiring workers to help process the paperwork associated with an open recall petition targeting Mayor Jyoti Gondek.
'He didn't want to die': Family of Calgary man killed in standoff speaks out
Family of a Calgary man killed after a 30-hour standoff with police last week are speaking out, sharing details of the tense and heart-wrenching experience.
Driver sought in Whyte Avenue hit-and-run that injured mother walking with child
Edmonton police are searching for the driver of an SUV that hit a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk on Whyte Avenue on Monday and left the scene.
'Utterly disgusting': Group that wants life-lease money back slams new Alberta legislation
A group representing former residents who say they're owed tens of millions from an Edmonton-based operator say the Alberta government's plans for life leases don't go far enough to address those who are waiting for repayment.
Sask. senior hockey team surprised after acquiring sizable fan base
A senior "A" hockey team from southeast Saskatchewan is quietly gaining a huge following.
Crews respond to overnight basement fire in southeast Regina
No injuries were reported after a fire in the basement of a home in southeast Regina early Tuesday morning.
FSIN faces forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada over 'allegations' of misspending
An organization that represents the chiefs of 74 Saskatchewan First Nations is being subjected to a forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).
B.C. Premier David Eby, Pierre Poilievre continue war of words on carbon tax
The cost of gas is a major expense for many, and when the carbon tax increases on April 1 by 23 per cent, that will add about three cents a litre for drivers.
B.C. auditor to release reports on overdose prevention, safer-supply programs
British Columbia's auditor general is expected to release two independent audits on government programs aimed at curbing the death toll from the toxic drug crisis.
A newspaper says video of Prince William and Kate should halt royal rumour mill. That's a tall order
Prince William and his wife Catherine have been filmed at a farm shop near their Windsor home, The Sun newspaper reported -- the first footage of Kate since she had abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition two months ago.
City of Victoria buys historic Hermann's Jazz Club for $4M
The City of Victoria is getting into the live music business after shelling out nearly $4 million to buy the Hermann's Jazz Club building, home to one of the longest-running jazz clubs in the country.
Crews battle wildfires in B.C.'s Okanagan Sunday
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.