

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa residents have a new way to walk or bike across the Rideau Canal this weekend.

The $21 million Flora Footbridge is scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Friday.

It will connect Fifth Avenue in the Glebe with Clegg Street in Old Ottawa East.

The City of Ottawa says the footbridge will improve safety and connectivity between mid-town neighbourhoods, and offer a dedicated active and sustainable transportation route to schools, work, and entertainment and shopping districts.

The Flora Footbridge is named after former politician Flora MacDonald, Canada’s first female foreign minister. A committee selected the name from a list of 180 recommendations from residents.