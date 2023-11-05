Five more days set aside for Lansdowne 2.0 debate
The Lansdowne 2.0 debate could stretch into next weekend, according to a new meeting schedule.
City councillors held two joint meetings of the Finance and Corporate Services and the Planning and Housing committees last week about the $419-million Lansdowne 2.0 plan, which included presentations and more than 80 public delegations. More than 20 motions to alter the plan were also presented.
On Friday, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said councillors would meet in one week, Nov. 10, for a fulsome debate on each motion.
On Sunday, three new special city council meeting dates were added to councillors' schedules, to discuss the monumental decision.
According to an email to councillors, a special meeting to discuss Lansdowne 2.0 will take place after the regular council meeting on Wednesday, during which the 2024 draft budget is being presented, and will continue on Thursday, starting at noon, and Friday, starting at 9 a.m.
Councillors are also asked to set aside time for spillover into the weekend, with tentative meetings scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
These special meetings will be hybrid meetings, during which councillors can either participate in person in council chambers or electronically.
The Lansdowne 2.0 project includes building a new 5,500 seat event centre, a new north side stands at TD Place Stadium and two residential towers. If approved, Lansdowne 2.0 would be funded by $312.7 million in debt, with debt servicing estimated at $16.4 million a year.
