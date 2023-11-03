Ottawa committee defers Lansdowne 2.0 decision until Friday, Nov. 10

The decision on whether or not to proceed with the $419 million Lansdowne 2.0 project has been deferred until next Friday, giving councillors more time to analyze proposed motions and consider the plan for the space in the Glebe.

A joint meeting of the finance and corporate services committee and planning and housing committee heard from nearly 80 delegations over a 16-hour period on Thursday and Friday.

Shortly after the final public delegation to the committee on Friday afternoon, councillors approved a motion from Coun. Catherine Kitts to defer votes on the plan and several motions to a special council meeting on Friday, Nov. 10. The motion recommends council move into the committee of the whole to debate Lansdowne 2.0 and vote on the plan.

"We will be able to discuss all of the motions in full and we will have to discuss and debate each motion individually," Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said Friday afternoon..

"This would allow us to focus the rest of our time today on questions to staff and to the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group and then we would all be able to discuss, debate and vote on the motions at the meeting next Friday."

The Lansdowne 2.0 project includes building a new 5,500 seat event centre, a new north side stands at TD Place Stadium and two residential towers. The $419 million price tag for the new plan increased $87.5 million. If approved, Lansdowne 2.0 would be funded by $312.7 million in debt, with debt servicing estimated at $16.4 million a year.

Councillors presented dozens of motions at the start of the meeting on Thursday, including adding a third residential tower at Lansdowne, constructing a roof on the north side stands and increasing the level of affordable housing associated with Lansdowne 2.0.

A council meeting was originally scheduled for Nov. 10 to debate the Lansdowne 2.0 project and the recommendation from the committee.