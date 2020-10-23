OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases this week.

Five new deaths linked to novel coronavirus were also announced in Ottawa on Friday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 6,384 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 314 deaths.

Across Ontario, there are 826 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including 292 cases in Toronto and 186 in Peel Region. Health Minister Christine Elliott says 826 cases of COVID-19 were reported from over 40,000 tests.

The 88 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday is the highest one-day spike since Friday, Oct. 16, when 99 new cases of COVID-19 were announced.

The 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday comes two weeks after Ontario moved Ottawa into a modified Stage 2, with new restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theatres. All indoor dining at bars and restaurants is prohibited.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports there are 676 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, up from 675 active cases on Thursday.

A total of 5,394 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS FROM COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are currently 44 people in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Ottawa Public Health's data shows there are four people in the intensive care unit.

 

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

  • 0-9 years old: Seven new cases (399 cases total)
  • 10-19 years-old: 12 new cases (692 cases total)
  • 20-29 years-old: 13 new cases (1,385 cases total)
  • 30-39 years-old: 10 new cases (851 cases total)
  • 40-49 years-old: One new cases (814 cases total)
  • 50-59 years-old: 10 new cases (748 cases total)
  • 60-69-years-old: Eight new cases (509 cases total)
  • 70-79 years-old: Seven new case (329 cases total)
  • 80-89 years-old: 12 new cases (392 cases total)
  • 90+ years old: Seven new case (264 cases total)
  • The age of one case is unknown
 

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 69 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Bridlewood Retirement home.

New COVID-19 outbreaks were also declared at Foster Farm Daycare and Global Childcare Services.

The COVID-19 outbreaks at Manoir Marochel, Waterford Retirement Community and Westwood retirement home building 1 have been declared over.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

  1. All Saints High School (NEW)
  2. Andrew Fleck Children's Services
  3. Children's Place Civic
  4. Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton at Navan
  5. École élémentaire Catholique Montfort
  6. École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion
  7. École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité
  8. Farley Mowat Public School
  9. Foster Farm Daycare (NEW)
  10. Gabrielle Roy school
  11. Global Childcare Services (NEW
  12. Garderie Tunney's Daycare
  13. Grandir Ensemble - La Maisonée
  14. Grandir Ensemble – Pierre Elliott-Trudeau
  15. Kanata Montessori
  16. Matreshka Child Care Centre
  17. Service A L'Enfance Aladin, St-Anne
  18. St. Jerome Catholic School
  19. St. Joseph High School
  20. St. Peter High School
  21. The Children's Place Annex Location

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

  1. Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 2
  2. Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 3
  3. Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 4
  4. Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 6
  5. Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 7
  6. Bairn Croft Residential Services
  7. Bairn Croft Residential Services - French Hill Residence
  8. Bridlewood Retirement home (NEW)
  9. Carlingview Manor
  10. Centre d'accueil Champlain
  11. Centre de soins de longue durée Montfort long-term care home
  12. Christian Horizons 9
  13. Cité Parkway Retirement Residence
  14. Colonel By retirement home
  15. Edinburgh Retirement Home
  16. Emergency Housing West
  17. Extendicare New Orchard Lodge
  18. Forest Hill long-term care home
  19. Garry J. Armstrong
  20. Governor's Walk
  21. Granite Ridge Care Community
  22. Hillel Lodge
  23. Innovative Community Support Services
  24. Jardin Royal Garden
  25. Laurier Manor
  26. Longfields Manor
  27. New Edinburgh Square Chartwell
  28. Park Place
  29. Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre - Gatineau Building
  30. Peter D. Clark
  31. Residence St. Louis
  32. Robertson Home
  33. Rockcliffe Retirement
  34. Royal Ottawa Hospital -- Geriatric South
  35. Royal Ottawa Place long-term care home
  36. Sisters of Charity retirement home
  37. St. Patrick's Home
  38. St. Vincent Hospital 5 North
  39. Starwood
  40. Tamir Foundation
  41. The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N
  42. The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W
  43. The Ravines retirement home
  44. Villa Marconi
  45. Walk of Grace Residential Services – 1
  46. Walk of Grace Residential Services – 2
  47. West End Villa
  48. Wildpine Retirement Home

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care). 