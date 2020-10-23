OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases this week.

Five new deaths linked to novel coronavirus were also announced in Ottawa on Friday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 6,384 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 314 deaths.

Across Ontario, there are 826 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including 292 cases in Toronto and 186 in Peel Region. Health Minister Christine Elliott says 826 cases of COVID-19 were reported from over 40,000 tests.

The 88 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday is the highest one-day spike since Friday, Oct. 16, when 99 new cases of COVID-19 were announced.

The 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday comes two weeks after Ontario moved Ottawa into a modified Stage 2, with new restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theatres. All indoor dining at bars and restaurants is prohibited.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports there are 676 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, up from 675 active cases on Thursday.

A total of 5,394 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS FROM COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are currently 44 people in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Ottawa Public Health's data shows there are four people in the intensive care unit.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Seven new cases (399 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 12 new cases (692 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 13 new cases (1,385 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 10 new cases (851 cases total)

40-49 years-old: One new cases (814 cases total)

50-59 years-old: 10 new cases (748 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Eight new cases (509 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Seven new case (329 cases total)

80-89 years-old: 12 new cases (392 cases total)

90+ years old: Seven new case (264 cases total)

The age of one case is unknown

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 69 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Bridlewood Retirement home.

New COVID-19 outbreaks were also declared at Foster Farm Daycare and Global Childcare Services.

The COVID-19 outbreaks at Manoir Marochel, Waterford Retirement Community and Westwood retirement home building 1 have been declared over.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

All Saints High School (NEW) Andrew Fleck Children's Services Children's Place Civic Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton at Navan École élémentaire Catholique Montfort École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité Farley Mowat Public School Foster Farm Daycare (NEW) Gabrielle Roy school Global Childcare Services (NEW Garderie Tunney's Daycare Grandir Ensemble - La Maisonée Grandir Ensemble – Pierre Elliott-Trudeau Kanata Montessori Matreshka Child Care Centre Service A L'Enfance Aladin, St-Anne St. Jerome Catholic School St. Joseph High School St. Peter High School The Children's Place Annex Location

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 2 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 3 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 4 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 6 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 7 Bairn Croft Residential Services Bairn Croft Residential Services - French Hill Residence Bridlewood Retirement home (NEW) Carlingview Manor Centre d'accueil Champlain Centre de soins de longue durée Montfort long-term care home Christian Horizons 9 Cité Parkway Retirement Residence Colonel By retirement home Edinburgh Retirement Home Emergency Housing West Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Forest Hill long-term care home Garry J. Armstrong Governor's Walk Granite Ridge Care Community Hillel Lodge Innovative Community Support Services Jardin Royal Garden Laurier Manor Longfields Manor New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Park Place Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre - Gatineau Building Peter D. Clark Residence St. Louis Robertson Home Rockcliffe Retirement Royal Ottawa Hospital -- Geriatric South Royal Ottawa Place long-term care home Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital 5 North Starwood Tamir Foundation The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W The Ravines retirement home Villa Marconi Walk of Grace Residential Services – 1 Walk of Grace Residential Services – 2 West End Villa Wildpine Retirement Home

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).