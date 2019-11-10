A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Ottawa and most of the region. Environment Canada says about 10 cm will fall, beginning midday on Monday until early Tuesday morning. Travel will be impacted due to acumulating snow, particularly during the Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning commutes.

Some areas may reach up to 15 centimetres thanks to a low pressure system which will track south of the lower Great Lakes. There remains some uncertainty regarding the track of the low and expected snowfall amounts.

According to Environment Canada, the following areas are expected to feel winter’s early arrival:

Ottawa

Gatineau

Belleville

Kingston

Merrickville

Brockville

Cornwall

Maxville-Alexandria

Winchester

Morrisburg

Prescott and Russell

Smiths Falls

Drivers are being warned that travel will be impacted due to the accumulating snowfall.

Click here for more on the weather advisory.