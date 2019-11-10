First snow storm of the season set to hit Ottawa
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 11:11PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 11, 2019 12:59PM EST
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Ottawa and most of the region. Environment Canada says about 10 cm will fall, beginning midday on Monday until early Tuesday morning. Travel will be impacted due to acumulating snow, particularly during the Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning commutes.
Some areas may reach up to 15 centimetres thanks to a low pressure system which will track south of the lower Great Lakes. There remains some uncertainty regarding the track of the low and expected snowfall amounts.
According to Environment Canada, the following areas are expected to feel winter’s early arrival:
- Ottawa
- Gatineau
- Belleville
- Kingston
- Merrickville
- Brockville
- Cornwall
- Maxville-Alexandria
- Winchester
- Morrisburg
- Prescott and Russell
- Smiths Falls
Drivers are being warned that travel will be impacted due to the accumulating snowfall.
