First-in-Canada supportive housing project aims to help affordable housing crunch for vulnerable residents

    A groundbreaking ceremony for a 54-unit building that is expected to be up and running in about 18 months in Ottawa's west-end. It will help older adults with mental health and addiction challenges. Dec. 12, 2023. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa) A groundbreaking ceremony for a 54-unit building that is expected to be up and running in about 18 months in Ottawa's west-end. It will help older adults with mental health and addiction challenges. Dec. 12, 2023. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

    A ground-breaking ceremony took place Tuesday on a first-in-Canada supportive housing project.

    The unique project by Salus will help older adults with a history of mental health and addiction challenges.

    Salus is a charitable organization that operates a network of affordable and supportive housing for those dealing with addiction and mental health challenges.

    Mark MacAuley is Salus' executive director and says this project will include 54 units for adults in their mid-40s and 50s.

    "This is new territory for our sector," he said. "This is a first in Canada because there is no other place that has programs and services that focuses on aging, for people with a history of substance abuse or mental health challenges."

    MacAuley says those experiencing mental health and addiction often age more quickly than the general population.

    "Many of our clients, because of their illness from mental health or substance abuse, they premature age and our health care system is not set up for someone who doesn't fit that chronological age of 65 if they are less than they, they don't fit it."

    A conceptual image showing the new Salus supportive housing building in Ottawa. (CSV Architects)

    Salus has 14 buildings across Ottawa serving more than 800 people. But MacAuley says the demand is "incredible." He says their waitlist for housing is more than 500 people long and the wait can often be years.

    "We need to do more, and that is what we are focused on, building more and more," he says.

    Next year, the city will spend $30 million on affordable and supportive housing. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says, "This is the kind of housing we need going forward, for the first time this year, we have more supportive housing units in Ottawa than shelter beds and we need to keep building, building, building so we have more in the future."

    "We want to do more," Sutcliffe added. "We want to do as much as we can we are going to continue to work with our partners in the federal and provincial government."

    Sutcliffe applauding the work Salus does for the community. "They have been breaking ground metaphorically. Breaking ground today physically is a huge milestone for yet another supportive facility in our community."

    Finding support with Salus is something that resident Dominic knows well. He found housing in 2000 and says it changed his life.

    "It has been quite a journey; I have done three or four buildings with Salus. They helped me with my journey to recovery."

    Dominic says finding housing can be life changing. "Night and day, I used to be sleeping all day and doing nothing. Now I work and do volunteer work, I am on my own. I met some really good friends."

    But hopes more housing developments can be sped up, saying he knows people are waiting. "I think there are just not enough buildings for them." 

