KINGSTON -- There is a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston-area for the first time in three weeks.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health Unit reports a new case of COVID-19 in its daily update on Tuesday.

No other details were released about the case.

The last reported case of COVID-19 in the area was on April 29. All cases of COVID-19 in the area were considered resolved on May 6.

On May 9, Kingston’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said while the last official case of COVID-19 in Kingston was two weeks earlier, “We still have to be vigilant.”