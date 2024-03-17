OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Firefighters rescue person on makeshift raft who drifted away on Ottawa River

    Ottawa firefighters rescued a person who drifted away on a makeshift raft on the Ottawa River Saturday afternoon.

    Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick Defazio told CTV News that a resident called 9-1-1 just after 6:40 p.m. reporting a person who was unable to make it back to shore near Westboro Beach.

    On arrival, firefighters confirmed the person was only wearing a t-shirt and not wearing a personal flotation device (PFD). A water rescue team was launched and confirmed that no one else was on the raft.

    "The individual was given a helmet and a PFD and was put on our water rescue boat," Defazio said.

    The person was also given a blanket. The person made it safely back to shore just after 7:00 p.m.

    Besides being cold, Ottawa Fire says the person had no injuries. Crews retrieved the raft and tied it back to shore.

