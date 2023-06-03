Firefighters rescue person from Fleet Street aqueduct

Ottawa firefighters were called Friday to rescue an individual who fell into the water near the Fleet Street Pumping Station at LeBreton Flats.

Water rescue teams were called to Fleet and Lett streets just before 5 p.m. for a person in the water.

The individual was trapped on a rock just outside the hydraulic water pumping station in an area the Ottawa Fire Service described as very dangerous.

Crews launched an inflatable boat and rescued the trapped person by 5:20 p.m.

It's unclear how the person ended up in the water.