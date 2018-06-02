

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire is investigating a barn blaze in Manotick Saturday evening.

Fire says calls came in around 6:30 p.m. reporting the fire at 431 Nicolls Island Road. Callers described seeing smoke and flames coming from the building.

The blaze spread to the nearby home on the property but damage was minimal. The barn and home weren't occupied.

There are no reported injuries.