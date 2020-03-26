Firefighters contain blaze at Gatineau used car dealership
Published Thursday, March 26, 2020 5:50AM EDT
GATINEAU, QC. -- Gatineau firefighters were able to limit the damage at a used car dealership overnight.
An alarm company alerted firefighters about a blaze at Denis Auto on boulevard Maloney at around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.
Gatineau Fire says they were able to contain the fire and limit the damage to an estimated $50,000.
The situation was declared under control by 1:35 a.m.
No one was hurt.
According to a press release from Gatineau Fire, the Gatineau Police Service is investigating.