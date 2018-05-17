Firefighters battle trailer fire in Manotick
Ottawa Fire on scene of a fire on William McEwen Drive north of Brophy Drive on Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Scott Stilborn/@OFSFirePhoto/Twitter)
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 4:10PM EDT
Ottawa Firefighters say no injuries have been reported after a portable went up in flames Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to the area of William McEwen Drive and Brophy Drive at around 8:00 a.m.
The portable was being used as an office.
The fire caused it to collapse.
No word yet on a cause.
Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire on William McEwen Drive north of Brophy Drive. Fire was in a large trailer used as an office that has collapsed. No injuries reported. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/tFNuKrYpgp— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) May 17, 2018