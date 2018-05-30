

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A three-alarm blaze in a Barrhaven condo building is under control, but 16 units have been gutted and dozens have been displaced..

Ottawa Fire says the fire broke out at 601 Chapman Mills Drive at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Smoke from the fire could be seen all around Barrhaven.

Firefighters remained on scene into the afternoon to make sure hot spots were fully extinguished.

Fire officials say one person was transported to hospital with smoke inhalation, but is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ottawa Fire officials believe the fire started outside the building and spread inside.