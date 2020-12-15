OTTAWA -- An investigation is underway at a home in Kanata where two people were found dead late Monday.

Crews were called to 52 Hansen Avenue after 10 p.m. Monday night. Flames spread from a garage to a house, destroying a stairwell.

Firefighters entered the building via the second floor, discovering the two people inside.

Officials initially said two people were found unresponsive at the scene. Police confirmed Tuesday morning those two people were found dead.

No details on their ages or genders were immediately available.The Ontario Fire Marshal, Ottawa Police Arson Unit and Ottawa Fire Services are investigating.