Two dead in Kanata fire
Firefighters investigate the scene of a fire at 52 Hansen Avenue in Kanata on December 14, 2020 (Twitter/@OttFire)
OTTAWA -- An investigation is underway at a home in Kanata where two people were found dead late Monday.
Crews were called to 52 Hansen Avenue after 10 p.m. Monday night. Flames spread from a garage to a house, destroying a stairwell.
Firefighters entered the building via the second floor, discovering the two people inside.
Officials initially said two people were found unresponsive at the scene. Police confirmed Tuesday morning those two people were found dead.
No details on their ages or genders were immediately available.The Ontario Fire Marshal, Ottawa Police Arson Unit and Ottawa Fire Services are investigating.
Firefighters have extinguished a fire in a Kanata home at 52 Hansen Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming through the roof of the structure, the garage roof and interior stairs collapsed during the fire. An Ottawa Fire Services Investigator is on location. pic.twitter.com/4j5Afwea68— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) December 15, 2020