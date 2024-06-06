OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Fire damages unoccupied building in Ottawa overnight

    Ottawa fire says a fire damaged an unoccupied building on Cambridge Street overnight. (OFSFirePhoto/X) Ottawa fire says a fire damaged an unoccupied building on Cambridge Street overnight. (OFSFirePhoto/X)
    Ottawa fire is investigating the cause of an overnight fire in an unoccupied building in the Glebe Annex neighbourhood.

    Officials say 9-1-1 received multiple calls reporting a fire in an apartment building on Cambridge Street, near Plymouth Street, just after 4 a.m.

    "Crews have searched the building are still currently on scene fighting the fire. The structure was unoccupied," Ottawa fire said.

    Photos on social media showed significant damage at the back of the two-storey building. 

    A spokesperson for the Ottawa Paramedic Service says no one was injured in the fire. 

