

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





The City Ottawa wants to add eight new areas to become “community safety zones” with more traffic enforcement and higher fines issued to speeders.

Mayor Jim Watson and Transportation Committee Chair, Stephen Blais, want to add to the four neighbourhoods already under special designation.

The areas have been chosen because they are near schools, and where speeding and careless driving are all too common.

They are:

Watters Road (St. Francis of Assisi School)

Longfields Drive (École élémentaire catholique Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau, St. Mother Teresa High School and Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School)

Bayshore Drive (St. Rose of Lima School)

Meadowlands Drive West (St. Gregory School)

Ogilvie Road (Gloucester High School)

Smyth Road (Vincent Massey Public School, Hillcrest High School and École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité)

Innes Road (École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges)

Katimavik Road (Holy Trinity Catholic High School)

Fines for speeding and careless driving are doubled in community safety zones.

The recommendation must still be approved by Ottawa Council.