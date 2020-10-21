OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a drop compared to the 78 reported by Ottawa Public Health on Tuesday.

The figure comes from Ontario's daily COVID-19 epidemiologic summary.

Ontario is reporting 790 cases of #COVID19 as over 32,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 321 new cases in Toronto, 157 in Peel, 76 in York Region and 57 in Ottawa. There are 719 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 21, 2020

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are expected later in the day.

