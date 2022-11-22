Federal government making 'major' housing announcement today

The federal government is making what it is calling a “major housing announcement” in Ottawa today.

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, will be joined by Ontario Associate Minister of Housing Michael Parsa, Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi and Capital Ward Coun. Shawn Menard for the announcement.

It’s taking place at 289 Carling Ave., which is a site being developed by the John Howard Society.

The non-profit is planning to build a six-storey building that would include 40 supportive housing units at the site. The building will also contain “office space, building administration and services such as education and counselling,” according to a document published by the Glebe Annex Community Association in May.

The 40 bachelor units will be meant for individuals who require supportive housing, largely people who are chronically homeless, meaning they’ve been living without stable accommodation for six months or more.

The funding announcement will include the John Howard Society site and other projects.

Officials will make the announcement at 9 a.m.