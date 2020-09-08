Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - September 8, 2020
Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020 11:45AM EDT
Schneider Jesuitenhof Spätburgunder Trocken 2018, Jip Jip Rocks Shiraz Cabernet 2017, Tzafona Cellars Nava Blanc 2017, Sperling Vineyards Vision Series Chardonnay 2017, Valldosera Brut Nature Cava
Schneider Jesuitenhof Spätburgunder Trocken 2018
Pfalz Qualitätswein, Germany
A lovely, juicy German Pinot Noir (the grape is called Spätburgunder in German) produced by the Schneider family who have been making wines from the Jesuitenhof vineyard since 1803. Aromas of ripe cherry and spice. Perfect for grilled veggies and salmon.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Delightful Duck Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 15359
Jip Jip Rocks Shiraz Cabernet 2017
Padthaway, South Australia, Australia
Dry and vibrant with a mouthful of juicy red berries, dark chocolate, herb and savoury spice flavours weighty on the palate. Jip Jip Rocks 2017 60% Shiraz, 40% Cabernet Sauvignon red blend is a great value. The Jip Jip rocks are an outcrop of 350 million year old red granite near the family's vineyard in the heart of the Padthway region near Morambro Creek. Pair with a grilled New York striploin steak.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2024
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 186114
Tzafona Cellars Nava Blanc 2017
Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A lovely, light-bodied, floral white wine blend of Vidal and Riesling. This is a Kosher wine. Pair with seafood.
Alcohol: 12.7%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2020-2022
Incomparable Kosher Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 581231
Sperling Vineyards Vision Series Chardonnay 2017
Okanagan Valley, British Columbia V.Q.A., Canada
The 2017 vintage of the Vision Series is a seductive and medium-bodied Chardonnay from Sperling Vineyards in the Okanagan Valley, British Columbia. On the palate there is hazelnut, yellow apple, freshly baked bread, nutty and baking spice. The wine grapes were hand-harvested, cluster sorted, then gently whole-cluster pressed and the wine juice fermented in large oak barrels. Pair with roast chicken.
Alcohol: 12.6%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Delightful Duck Wine Price: $34.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 378570
Valldosera Brut Nature Cava
Catalunya, Cava D.O., Spain
A non-vintage, brut-nature sparkling Cava from Spain blend of 45% Xarel-lo, 30% Macabeo, 10% Parellada, 10% Chardonnay, and 5% Subirat Parent grapes with 10% of the Xarel-lo grapes barrel-fermented and matured for 2 years. Enjoy now and for the next two years.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2020
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 311738