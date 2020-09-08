OTTAWA --

Pfalz Qualitätswein, Germany



A lovely, juicy German Pinot Noir (the grape is called Spätburgunder in German) produced by the Schneider family who have been making wines from the Jesuitenhof vineyard since 1803. Aromas of ripe cherry and spice. Perfect for grilled veggies and salmon.



Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Delightful Duck Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 15359

Padthaway, South Australia, Australia



Dry and vibrant with a mouthful of juicy red berries, dark chocolate, herb and savoury spice flavours weighty on the palate. Jip Jip Rocks 2017 60% Shiraz, 40% Cabernet Sauvignon red blend is a great value. The Jip Jip rocks are an outcrop of 350 million year old red granite near the family's vineyard in the heart of the Padthway region near Morambro Creek. Pair with a grilled New York striploin steak.



Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2024

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 186114

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada



A lovely, light-bodied, floral white wine blend of Vidal and Riesling. This is a Kosher wine. Pair with seafood.



Alcohol: 12.7%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2020-2022

Incomparable Kosher Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 581231

Okanagan Valley, British Columbia V.Q.A., Canada



The 2017 vintage of the Vision Series is a seductive and medium-bodied Chardonnay from Sperling Vineyards in the Okanagan Valley, British Columbia. On the palate there is hazelnut, yellow apple, freshly baked bread, nutty and baking spice. The wine grapes were hand-harvested, cluster sorted, then gently whole-cluster pressed and the wine juice fermented in large oak barrels. Pair with roast chicken.



Alcohol: 12.6%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2023

Delightful Duck Wine Price: $34.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 378570

Catalunya, Cava D.O., Spain



A non-vintage, brut-nature sparkling Cava from Spain blend of 45% Xarel-lo, 30% Macabeo, 10% Parellada, 10% Chardonnay, and 5% Subirat Parent grapes with 10% of the Xarel-lo grapes barrel-fermented and matured for 2 years. Enjoy now and for the next two years.



Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2020

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 311738



