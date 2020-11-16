OTTAWA --

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Wildass Red can be a combination of several grapes including Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Merlot, Syrah and Tannat, but the benchmark of the blend is a consistently fruit-forward, bright and savoury red wine with ripe tannins and a vibrant finish. Look for bright red cherry, plum, raspberry, savoury herb and soft spicy flavours on this vintage.

Alcohol: 13.4%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 86363

Elquí Valley, Chile

From Chile's northernmost wine estate, a full-bodied, smooth and spicy Syrah produced from hand-harvested grapes from the Titon and Huanta vineyards. Savoury on the palate with dark berry, olive, chocolate, toasty oak spice and supple tannins.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Luscious Lamb Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 16793

Mosel Qualitätswein, Germany

An excellent-value Riesling from the Loosen Bros., Dr. L is a Mosel Qualitätswein off-dry with ripe pear, melon, vanilla, light lemon zest flavours and mineral notes vibrant and mouth-filling. Pour with a pasta Primavera.

Alcohol: 8.5%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2020-2024

Terrific Turkey Wine

Price: $14.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO:599274

Santa Barbara County, California, United States

This luscious, full-bodied 2018 Chardonnay from Santa Barbara County offers appealing aromas of ripe peach, pear, apricot and lemon zest. Pair with roast chicken.

Alcohol: 14.1%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 16750

Western Cape W.O., South Africa

Love this non-vintage, vibrant bubble blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Graham Beck is known for superb technique and finesse when it comes to sparkling wines. Dry, crisp, balanced with mouth-watering acidity, look for creamy, toasty brioche, fresh green apple, soft orange and lime zest flavours on a lingering fine mousse. Chill and enjoy on its own or pair with turkey dinner.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2021

Fantastic Fried Chicken Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 593483