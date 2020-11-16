Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - November 16, 2020
Published Monday, November 16, 2020 11:24AM EST
Wildass Red 2018, Falernia Gran Reserva Syrah 2016, Loosen Bros. Dr. L Riesling 2018, Fess Parker Chardonnay 2018, Graham Beck Sparkling
OTTAWA --
Wildass Red 2018
Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Wildass Red can be a combination of several grapes including Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Merlot, Syrah and Tannat, but the benchmark of the blend is a consistently fruit-forward, bright and savoury red wine with ripe tannins and a vibrant finish. Look for bright red cherry, plum, raspberry, savoury herb and soft spicy flavours on this vintage.
Alcohol: 13.4%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 86363
Falernia Gran Reserva Syrah 2016
Elquí Valley, Chile
From Chile's northernmost wine estate, a full-bodied, smooth and spicy Syrah produced from hand-harvested grapes from the Titon and Huanta vineyards. Savoury on the palate with dark berry, olive, chocolate, toasty oak spice and supple tannins.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Luscious Lamb Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 16793
Loosen Bros. Dr. L Riesling 2018
Mosel Qualitätswein, Germany
An excellent-value Riesling from the Loosen Bros., Dr. L is a Mosel Qualitätswein off-dry with ripe pear, melon, vanilla, light lemon zest flavours and mineral notes vibrant and mouth-filling. Pour with a pasta Primavera.
Alcohol: 8.5%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2020-2024
Terrific Turkey Wine
Price: $14.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO:599274
Fess Parker Chardonnay 2018
Santa Barbara County, California, United States
This luscious, full-bodied 2018 Chardonnay from Santa Barbara County offers appealing aromas of ripe peach, pear, apricot and lemon zest. Pair with roast chicken.
Alcohol: 14.1%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 16750
Graham Beck Sparkling
Western Cape W.O., South Africa
Love this non-vintage, vibrant bubble blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Graham Beck is known for superb technique and finesse when it comes to sparkling wines. Dry, crisp, balanced with mouth-watering acidity, look for creamy, toasty brioche, fresh green apple, soft orange and lime zest flavours on a lingering fine mousse. Chill and enjoy on its own or pair with turkey dinner.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Fantastic Fried Chicken Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 593483