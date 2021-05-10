Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - May 10, 2021
Published Monday, May 10, 2021 10:20AM EDT
Trapiche Pure Black Malbec 2019, Rabl Langenlois Grüner Veltliner 2018, Château des Charmes St. David's Bench Vineyard Chardonnay 2016, Conundrum White 2016, The Foreign Affair Winery Pinot Noir 2012
OTTAWA -- > Trapiche Pure Black Malbec 2019
Mendoza, Argentina
A lip-smacking, delicious Argentine red wine made from the country's most iconic red grape Malbec. This wine is 100% unoaked, so the fleshy black plum and fruit character shows through. It's full-bodied and ultra-smooth. Great value for this price. Pair with a pepper steak.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Best Beef Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 462861
Rabl Langenlois Grüner Veltliner 2018
Kamptal D.A.C., Austria
Produced by Rabl Langenlois, this Austrian Grüner Veltliner from the Kamptal wine region is crisp and citrusy on the nose with fresh green herbs, fresh pear, honey, toasty and pepper spice flavours finishing with a mineral, mouth-watering citrus finish. Fresh and juicy. Pair with all things seafood.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 377457
Château des Charmes St. David's Bench Vineyard Chardonnay 2016
St. David's Bench, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Château des Charmes St. David's Bench Vineyard 2016 Chardonnay is a dry, medium-bodied Burgundy-style Chardonnay with vibrant acidity for food. This is a beauty for roast chicken or turkey with its green apple, ripe pear, vanilla, butterscotch and toasty oak flavours creamy on the palate. This Chardonnay is barrel fermented and aged sur lie for one year.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2021-2023
Delightful Duck Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 430991
Conundrum White 2016
California, United States
Produced by Charles f. Wagner, an off-dry, juicy white with baked apple, stone fruit, soft citrus and lemon zest flavours on the palate.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2019-2021
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 694653
The Foreign Affair Winery Pinot Noir 2012
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Winemakers Len and Marisa Crispino use the traditional Valpolicella method of appassimento which involves drying grapes before pressing to concentrate flavour and body, along with alcohol. They bought land in Niagara in 2000. The 2012 Pinot has 20% dried grapes. The wine is then matured for 16 months on the lees in French oak barrels. This doesn't taste or feel like typical Pinot Noir, usually light- to medium-bodied. However it is its own delicious animal. Pair with grilled chicken.
Alcohol: 14.1%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2021
Venerated Vegetarian Wine
Price: $34.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 127332