OTTAWA -- > Trapiche Pure Black Malbec 2019

Mendoza, Argentina

A lip-smacking, delicious Argentine red wine made from the country's most iconic red grape Malbec. This wine is 100% unoaked, so the fleshy black plum and fruit character shows through. It's full-bodied and ultra-smooth. Great value for this price. Pair with a pepper steak.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Best Beef Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 462861

Kamptal D.A.C., Austria

Produced by Rabl Langenlois, this Austrian Grüner Veltliner from the Kamptal wine region is crisp and citrusy on the nose with fresh green herbs, fresh pear, honey, toasty and pepper spice flavours finishing with a mineral, mouth-watering citrus finish. Fresh and juicy. Pair with all things seafood.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 377457

St. David's Bench, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Château des Charmes St. David's Bench Vineyard 2016 Chardonnay is a dry, medium-bodied Burgundy-style Chardonnay with vibrant acidity for food. This is a beauty for roast chicken or turkey with its green apple, ripe pear, vanilla, butterscotch and toasty oak flavours creamy on the palate. This Chardonnay is barrel fermented and aged sur lie for one year.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2021-2023

Delightful Duck Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 430991

California, United States

Produced by Charles f. Wagner, an off-dry, juicy white with baked apple, stone fruit, soft citrus and lemon zest flavours on the palate.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2019-2021

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 694653

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Winemakers Len and Marisa Crispino use the traditional Valpolicella method of appassimento which involves drying grapes before pressing to concentrate flavour and body, along with alcohol. They bought land in Niagara in 2000. The 2012 Pinot has 20% dried grapes. The wine is then matured for 16 months on the lees in French oak barrels. This doesn't taste or feel like typical Pinot Noir, usually light- to medium-bodied. However it is its own delicious animal. Pair with grilled chicken.

Alcohol: 14.1%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2021

Venerated Vegetarian Wine

Price: $34.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 127332