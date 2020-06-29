G. Marquis The Silver Line Pinot Noir

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Vibrant and bright with ripe sweet cherry, raspberry, fresh mushroom and smoky mineral flavours on this medium-bodied Niagara-on-the-Lake Pinot Noir. Wine grapes were hand-harvested off of 25-year old vines. Elegant and juicy and great value under $20.

Alcohol:  13.4%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO:  258673

Forstreiter Exclusiv Zweigelt 2015

Baden Qualitätswein, Germany

A vibrant and juicy Baden Qualitätswein Pinot Noir, zesty with ripe red berries, fresh cherry, incense and cedar spice flavours on the palate. Great acidity for food. Pair with veal-stuffed mushroom or butternut and shallot risotto.

Alcohol:  12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink:  2019-2023
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO:  460410

Benjamin Bridge Tidal Bay 2018

Gaspereau Valley, Nova Scotia, Canada

Such a pretty sipper! The 2018 vintage of Benjamin Bridge's Tidal Bay is a floral blend of L'Acadie Blanc, Vidal and Seyval Blanc grapes. Tidal Bay is Nova Scotia's flagship white wine. Aromas of lime blossom and honeysuckle. Pair with seafood.

Alcohol:  9%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink:  2020-2022
Venerated Vegetarian Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO:  15538

Forstreiter Gruuner Grüner Vetliner 2018

Kremstal D.A.C., Austria

A lovely, zesty, vibrant Austrian white wine made from the country's iconic grape Gruner Veltliner. Aromas of white pepper and lime zest. Deep minerality with lots of racy acidity for seafood.

Alcohol:  12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink:  2020-2022
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $14.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO:  14453

Pierre Sparr Brut Rosé Crémant d'Alsace

Alsace A.C., France

Superb quality and taste for the price of this French rosé sparkling wine! Toasty with some field raspberry notes. Bone-dry and refreshing. Here's your summer party rosé bubbly. Bring it on! A terrific producer and well-known in Alsace and around the world. Pair with grilled fish.

Alcohol:  12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink:  2018-2020
Complete Cheese Pizza Wine 
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO:  39016