Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - June 29, 2020
Published Monday, June 29, 2020 11:35AM EDT
G. Marquis The Silver Line Pinot Noir
Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Vibrant and bright with ripe sweet cherry, raspberry, fresh mushroom and smoky mineral flavours on this medium-bodied Niagara-on-the-Lake Pinot Noir. Wine grapes were hand-harvested off of 25-year old vines. Elegant and juicy and great value under $20.
Alcohol: 13.4%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 258673
Forstreiter Exclusiv Zweigelt 2015
Baden Qualitätswein, Germany
A vibrant and juicy Baden Qualitätswein Pinot Noir, zesty with ripe red berries, fresh cherry, incense and cedar spice flavours on the palate. Great acidity for food. Pair with veal-stuffed mushroom or butternut and shallot risotto.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 460410
Benjamin Bridge Tidal Bay 2018
Gaspereau Valley, Nova Scotia, Canada
Such a pretty sipper! The 2018 vintage of Benjamin Bridge's Tidal Bay is a floral blend of L'Acadie Blanc, Vidal and Seyval Blanc grapes. Tidal Bay is Nova Scotia's flagship white wine. Aromas of lime blossom and honeysuckle. Pair with seafood.
Alcohol: 9%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2020-2022
Venerated Vegetarian Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 15538
Forstreiter Gruuner Grüner Vetliner 2018
Kremstal D.A.C., Austria
A lovely, zesty, vibrant Austrian white wine made from the country's iconic grape Gruner Veltliner. Aromas of white pepper and lime zest. Deep minerality with lots of racy acidity for seafood.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $14.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 14453
Pierre Sparr Brut Rosé Crémant d'Alsace
Alsace A.C., France
Superb quality and taste for the price of this French rosé sparkling wine! Toasty with some field raspberry notes. Bone-dry and refreshing. Here's your summer party rosé bubbly. Bring it on! A terrific producer and well-known in Alsace and around the world. Pair with grilled fish.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2020
Complete Cheese Pizza Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 39016