Black Forest Cuvee Noir
Baden, Germany

A non-vintage blend of red grapes grown in Baden, Germany's warmest and southernmost winemaking region. Aromas of dark cherry and smoke. Pair with grilled chicken

Alcohol:  13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink:  2018-2020
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $9.95
Score: 86/100
LCBO:  538975


Lantides Neméa Agiorgitiko 2016
Neméa, Peloponnese P.D.O., Greece

From the Neméa wine region, Lantides Neméa 2015 is a juicy, mouth-watering and full-bodied 100% Agiorgitiko red wine with ripe dark plum, dark chocolate and sweet spice flavours on the palate.

Alcohol:  14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink:  2019-2025
Glorious Game Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO:  286708


Domäne Wachau Terrassen Federspiel Grüner Veltliner 2018
Wachau D.A.C., Austria

A classic Gruner Veltliner from Austria with zesty, lime zest, lemongrass, ripe pears and grapefruit flavours savoury, briny on the palate and matched with mouth-watering acidity. Pair with a sautéed, wild-mushroom stuffed pork tenderloin.

Alcohol:  12%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink:  2019-2023
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO:  31534


PondView Estate Winery Bella Terra Chardonnay 2017
Four Mile Creek, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

The 2017 vintage of the Pondview Estate Winery Chardonnay is barrel fermented for 22 months. Aromas of golden apple, crème fraiche and toasty oak. Rich texture with a great finish. Pair with roast chicken.

Alcohol:  14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink:  2019-2024
Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO:  347922


Union Forté 2012
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Taste-wise this is a cross between tawny port and a nutty sherry -- lovely dessert wine! Aromas and flavours of toffee, dry caramel and toasted nuts. Try it with hard cheeses and nuts.

Alcohol:  18%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink:  2016-2020
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO:  361758
 