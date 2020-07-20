Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - July 20, 2020
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 3:42PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 20, 2020 3:43PM EDT
Black Forest Cuvee Noir, Lantides Neméa Agiorgitiko 2016, Domäne Wachau Terrassen Federspiel Grüner Veltliner 2018, PondView Estate Winery Bella Terra Chardonnay 2017, Union Forté 2012
Black Forest Cuvee Noir
Baden, Germany
A non-vintage blend of red grapes grown in Baden, Germany's warmest and southernmost winemaking region. Aromas of dark cherry and smoke. Pair with grilled chicken
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2020
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $9.95
Score: 86/100
LCBO: 538975
Lantides Neméa Agiorgitiko 2016
Neméa, Peloponnese P.D.O., Greece
From the Neméa wine region, Lantides Neméa 2015 is a juicy, mouth-watering and full-bodied 100% Agiorgitiko red wine with ripe dark plum, dark chocolate and sweet spice flavours on the palate.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2025
Glorious Game Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 286708
Domäne Wachau Terrassen Federspiel Grüner Veltliner 2018
Wachau D.A.C., Austria
A classic Gruner Veltliner from Austria with zesty, lime zest, lemongrass, ripe pears and grapefruit flavours savoury, briny on the palate and matched with mouth-watering acidity. Pair with a sautéed, wild-mushroom stuffed pork tenderloin.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 31534
PondView Estate Winery Bella Terra Chardonnay 2017
Four Mile Creek, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
The 2017 vintage of the Pondview Estate Winery Chardonnay is barrel fermented for 22 months. Aromas of golden apple, crème fraiche and toasty oak. Rich texture with a great finish. Pair with roast chicken.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2024
Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 347922
Union Forté 2012
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Taste-wise this is a cross between tawny port and a nutty sherry -- lovely dessert wine! Aromas and flavours of toffee, dry caramel and toasted nuts. Try it with hard cheeses and nuts.
Alcohol: 18%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2016-2020
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 361758