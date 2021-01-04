OTTAWA --

Tuscany D.O.C.G., Italy

A robust and vibrant Italian red wine made from the classic Italian Sangiovese wine grape. Complex and layered with blueberry, strawberry, ripe red cherry, savoury herb, citrus peel and subtle baking spice flavours finishing long and juicy.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $23.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 3962

Kakheti, Georgia

Produced from the white Rkatsiteli and red Saperavi red wine grape, this wine blend from Georgia's Kakheti Valley is vibrant with dark plum, berry, mocha and savoury herb flavours on the palate. Archaeological evidence indicates that wine grapes have been cultivated in Georgia for over 8,000 years.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Medium Sweet

Drink: 2020-2025

Terrific Turkey Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 142109

Traisental D.A.C., Austria

An Austrian classic Gruner Veltliner. Fragrant with lemon, lime zest and herbal aromas on the nose. Juicy, mouth watering on the palate with Meyers lemon, green herb and lemon grass and a smatter of pepper spice flavours on the palate. Pair with seafood dishes.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2023

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 484956

California, United States

A juicy, fleshy ripe cherry-berry Californian Pinot Noir. Supple, smooth and medium-bodied. Pair with roast chicken or turkey or Neapolitan pizza.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 15000

Niagara River, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Lovely and succulent Vidal Icewine from Reif, a very respected maker. Try this with fruit cobbler or apple crumble.

Alcohol: 10%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2016-2030

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $7.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 582247