Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - January 4, 2021
Published Monday, January 4, 2021 11:37AM EST
Ricasoli Brolio Chianti Classico 2017, Tbilvino Alazani Valley Red 2019, Markus Huber Terrassen Grüner Veltliner 2018, Imagery Estate Winery Pinot Noir 2019, Reif Estate Winery Vidal Icewine 2014
Ricasoli Brolio Chianti Classico 2017
Tuscany D.O.C.G., Italy
A robust and vibrant Italian red wine made from the classic Italian Sangiovese wine grape. Complex and layered with blueberry, strawberry, ripe red cherry, savoury herb, citrus peel and subtle baking spice flavours finishing long and juicy.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Voluptuous Veal Wine
Price: $23.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 3962
Tbilvino Alazani Valley Red 2019
Kakheti, Georgia
Produced from the white Rkatsiteli and red Saperavi red wine grape, this wine blend from Georgia's Kakheti Valley is vibrant with dark plum, berry, mocha and savoury herb flavours on the palate. Archaeological evidence indicates that wine grapes have been cultivated in Georgia for over 8,000 years.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Medium Sweet
Drink: 2020-2025
Terrific Turkey Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 142109
Markus Huber Terrassen Grüner Veltliner 2018
Traisental D.A.C., Austria
An Austrian classic Gruner Veltliner. Fragrant with lemon, lime zest and herbal aromas on the nose. Juicy, mouth watering on the palate with Meyers lemon, green herb and lemon grass and a smatter of pepper spice flavours on the palate. Pair with seafood dishes.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Splendid Salad Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 484956
Imagery Estate Winery Pinot Noir 2019
California, United States
A juicy, fleshy ripe cherry-berry Californian Pinot Noir. Supple, smooth and medium-bodied. Pair with roast chicken or turkey or Neapolitan pizza.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 15000
Reif Estate Winery Vidal Icewine 2014
Niagara River, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Lovely and succulent Vidal Icewine from Reif, a very respected maker. Try this with fruit cobbler or apple crumble.
Alcohol: 10%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2016-2030
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $7.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 582247