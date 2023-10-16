Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week

    • Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for Oct. 16, 2023

    Zonin Brut Rosé Prosecco, Wagner Family of Wine Caymus-Suisun Grand Durif 2018, Slow Press Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, Stadt Krems Grüner Veltliner 2022, Hester Creek Estate Winery Character Red 2021 Zonin Brut Rosé Prosecco, Wagner Family of Wine Caymus-Suisun Grand Durif 2018, Slow Press Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, Stadt Krems Grüner Veltliner 2022, Hester Creek Estate Winery Character Red 2021

    Zonin Brut Rosé Prosecco

    Prosecco D.O.C., Italy

    Alcohol: 11%
    Sweetness: Dry
    Drink: 2023‐2025

    Scrumptious Seafood Wine

    Price: $17.95
    Score: 90
    LCBO: 34533

    Wagner Family of Wine Caymus-Suisun Grand Durif 2018

    Suisun Valley, California, United States

    Alcohol: 15.4%
    Sweetness: Dry
    Drink: 2021‐2025

    Luscious Lamb Wine

    Price: $69.95
    Score: 93
    LCBO: 15425

    Slow Press Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

    California, United States

    Alcohol: 13.5%
    Sweetness: Dry
    Drink: 2020‐2025

    Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

    Price: $18.95
    Score: 91
    LCBO: 15760

    Stadt Krems Grüner Veltliner 2022

    Kremstal D.A.C., Austria

    Alcohol: 12.5%
    Sweetness: Dry
    Drink: 2023‐2030

    Voluptuous Veal Wine

    Price: $21.95
    Score: 92
    LCBO: 295626

    Hester Creek Estate Winery Character Red 2021

    Okanagan Valley, British Columbia, BC V.Q.A., Canada

    Alcohol: 13.7%
    Sweetness: Dry
    Drink: 2023‐2026

    Plush Pork Wine

    Price: $22.99
    Score: 90
    BC: 158311

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame

    A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.

    OPINION

    OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in

    If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News