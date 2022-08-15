Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for Aug. 15, 2022

Emmolo No 4 Sparkling, Featherstone Phoenix 2021, Villa Maria Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc 2020, Dirty Laundry Vineyard Unoaked Chardonnay 2018, Seghesio Sonoma Zinfandel 2020 Emmolo No 4 Sparkling, Featherstone Phoenix 2021, Villa Maria Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc 2020, Dirty Laundry Vineyard Unoaked Chardonnay 2018, Seghesio Sonoma Zinfandel 2020

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina