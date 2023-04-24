Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for April 24, 2023

Federal worker strikes continued Monday in Quebec as public sector workers held picket lines all over the country amid stalled contract negotiations. Now in their second week of demonstrations, federal employees with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) are asking for wage increases to combat the rising cost of living. In one of the largest strikes in Canada history, government workers walked off the job as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, hitting the picket lines at some 250 locations across the country.