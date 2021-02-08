Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - February 8, 2021
Published Monday, February 8, 2021 10:04AM EST
Königschaffhauser Vulkanfelsen Pinot Gris Trocken 2019, Allram Strass Grüner Veltliner 2018, Kenwood Vineyards Pinot Noir 2016, Lakeview Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 2015, Henry of Pelham Three of Hearts Rosé 2018
Königschaffhauser Vulkanfelsen Pinot Gris Trocken 2019
Baden Qualitätswein, Germany
From the Baden-Kaiserstuhl wine region, Königschaffhauser Vulkanfelsen 2019 Pinot Gris is fragrant, lush and vibrant with ripe pear, melon and ripe apricot flavours mouth-filling and fresh on the palate. The wine is made from 100% Pinot Gris from a single-vineyard in the Kaiserstuhl subregion. Drinking beautifully now. Chill and pour with a grilled pork tenderloin.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2023
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 597500
Allram Strass Grüner Veltliner 2018
Kamptal D.A.C., Austria
A spectacular Austrian white wine made from the country's iconic Gruner Veltliner grape. Aromas of lime zest and Asian pear. Terrific juicy acidity for seafood and shellfish.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Profound Pasta and Cream Sauce Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO:14189
Kenwood Vineyards Pinot Noir 2016
Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, California, United States
Loving this Californian Pinot Noir with ripe, sweet cherry, ripe raspberry, vanilla and toasty oak flavours on the palate. Tannins are well-integrated, well-balanced acidity and food-friendly. Pair with a chicken Mirabella dish.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2022
Voluptuous Veal Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 943225
Lakeview Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 2015
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A full-bodied Niagara Cabernet that was fermented on its skins in stainless steel tanks before maturing in oak barrels. Aromas of earth, smoke and dust. Pair with a rare steak.
Alcohol: 13.%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Best Beef Wine
Price: $29.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 12617
Henry of Pelham Three of Hearts Rosé 2018
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A lovely, zesty Niagara rosé with grapes sourced from the same vineyards as the Catharine Cuvee. Spritely and zippy with aromas of fresh field strawberries. Dry and mouth-watering. Perfect for seafood and shellfish.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2022
Splendid Salad Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 552562