Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - December 7, 2020
Published Monday, December 7, 2020 10:34AM EST
Bodega Toro Winery Centenario Malbec 2020, Collegium Wirtemberg Pinot Noir Trocken 2016, Weinrieder Ried Schneiderberg Grüner Veltliner 2017, Henry of Pelham Winery Pinot Grigio 2018, Terres de Saint-Louis Rosé 2019
OTTAWA --
Bodega Toro Winery Centenario Malbec 2020
Mendoza, Argentina
This wine seems to be improving each year! And yet it remains at an incredibly low price. The 2020 vintage for Toro is more savoury with dried herbs and lots of incredible dark fruit depth. This robust, smooth Argentine red wine made from the country's classic Malbec grape. This is the most popular Malbec in Argentina, which is quite a feat given that's their specialty. Pair with a grilled steak or other hearty meat dishes. Perfect for holiday entertaining.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $9.60
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 12452
Collegium Wirtemberg Pinot Noir Trocken 2016
Baden, Germany
A lovely, smooth, medium-bodied German Pinot Noir with aromas of dark cherry, spice and smoke. Pair with veal.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2026
Voluptuous Veal Wine
Price: $23.10
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 166222
Weinrieder Ried Schneiderberg Grüner Veltliner 2017
Niederösterreich, Austria
A bright and zesty creamy Grüner Veltliner with ripe pear aromas; rich ripe pear, honeyed citrus fruit and lemongrass flavours finishing long on the palate. Pair with grilled veal chops or veal schnitzels.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $22.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 17603
Henry of Pelham Winery Pinot Grigio 2018
Niagara Escarpment, Ontario VQA, Canada
A zesty, refreshing Niagara white wine with notes of white peach, melon white florals. This Niagara Pinot Grigio would be ideal with seafood.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2021
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $14.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 250217
Terres de Saint-Louis Rosé 2019
Provence AOC, France
A gorgeous rosé at an amazing price! Refreshing and light-bodied yet packed with flavour. Aromas of small strawberries and savoury herbs with the zing of orange zest on the finish. This bone-dry wine is so mouth-watering and juicy. Enjoy as a chilled aperitif or pair with light chicken dishes, field greens and seafood.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $14.55
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 234575