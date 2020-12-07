OTTAWA --

Mendoza, Argentina

This wine seems to be improving each year! And yet it remains at an incredibly low price. The 2020 vintage for Toro is more savoury with dried herbs and lots of incredible dark fruit depth. This robust, smooth Argentine red wine made from the country's classic Malbec grape. This is the most popular Malbec in Argentina, which is quite a feat given that's their specialty. Pair with a grilled steak or other hearty meat dishes. Perfect for holiday entertaining.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $9.60

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 12452

Baden, Germany

A lovely, smooth, medium-bodied German Pinot Noir with aromas of dark cherry, spice and smoke. Pair with veal.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2026

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $23.10

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 166222

Niederösterreich, Austria

A bright and zesty creamy Grüner Veltliner with ripe pear aromas; rich ripe pear, honeyed citrus fruit and lemongrass flavours finishing long on the palate. Pair with grilled veal chops or veal schnitzels.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $22.95

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 17603

Niagara Escarpment, Ontario VQA, Canada

A zesty, refreshing Niagara white wine with notes of white peach, melon white florals. This Niagara Pinot Grigio would be ideal with seafood.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2021

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $14.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 250217

Provence AOC, France

A gorgeous rosé at an amazing price! Refreshing and light-bodied yet packed with flavour. Aromas of small strawberries and savoury herbs with the zing of orange zest on the finish. This bone-dry wine is so mouth-watering and juicy. Enjoy as a chilled aperitif or pair with light chicken dishes, field greens and seafood.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $14.55

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 234575