Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - August 24, 2020
Published Monday, August 24, 2020 11:53AM EDT
Bodega Toro Winery Centenario Malbec 2019, Villa Annaberta Wines Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore 2017, Reif Estate Winery Riesling 2019, Laurenz V. Friendly Grüner Veltliner 2016, Offley Late Bottled Vintage Port 2015
Bodega Toro Winery Centenario Malbec 2019
Mendoza, Argentina
An incredible value for this full-bodied, supple Argentine red wine made from the country's classic Malbec grape. This is the most popular Malbec in Argentina, which is quite a feat given that's their specialty. Aromas of dark plums, berries and smoke. Pair with grilled meats.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $9.60
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 12452
Villa Annaberta Wines Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore 2017
Veneto DOC, Italy
An excellent value for this superb, savoury and meaty Italian red wine with fleshy black fruit and a supple texture and full-bodied weight. Highly recommended. Pair with pepperoni pizza and charcuterie.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Magnificent Meat Pizza Wine
Price: $18.35
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 378091
Reif Estate Winery Riesling 2019
Niagara River, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
The 2019 Riesling which offers aromas of lime, wet stone and lemon sunshine. This off-dry white would be perfect with sushi, Thai and Indian cuisines, anything with mild to medium heat or spice.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2020-2024
Venerated Vegetarian Wine
Price: $13.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 111799
Laurenz V. Friendly Grüner Veltliner 2016
Kamptal D.A.C., Austria
From the Kamptal wine region in Austria, a 100% Gruner Veltliner fermented in stainless steel to retain its vibrant acidity. Dry and creamy on the palate with soft citrus, white melon, white-fleshed stone fruit, fine herb and almond nut flavours on the palate with a lingering clean mineral finish. Enjoy now in all of its freshness.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2024
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 66225
Offley Late Bottled Vintage Port 2015
Douro D.O.P., Portugal
Deep ruby with ripe plum, dark fruit, red berry fruit, cigar box, earthy and balsamic flavours on the palate. Tannins are structured. Yummy! Enjoy with rich chocolate desserts.
Alcohol: 20.5%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2020-2032
Blissful Blue Cheese Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 70086