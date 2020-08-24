Mendoza, Argentina



An incredible value for this full-bodied, supple Argentine red wine made from the country's classic Malbec grape. This is the most popular Malbec in Argentina, which is quite a feat given that's their specialty. Aromas of dark plums, berries and smoke. Pair with grilled meats.



Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $9.60

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 12452



Veneto DOC, Italy



An excellent value for this superb, savoury and meaty Italian red wine with fleshy black fruit and a supple texture and full-bodied weight. Highly recommended. Pair with pepperoni pizza and charcuterie.



Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2023

Magnificent Meat Pizza Wine

Price: $18.35

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 378091



Niagara River, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada



The 2019 Riesling which offers aromas of lime, wet stone and lemon sunshine. This off-dry white would be perfect with sushi, Thai and Indian cuisines, anything with mild to medium heat or spice.



Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2020-2024

Venerated Vegetarian Wine

Price: $13.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 111799



Kamptal D.A.C., Austria



From the Kamptal wine region in Austria, a 100% Gruner Veltliner fermented in stainless steel to retain its vibrant acidity. Dry and creamy on the palate with soft citrus, white melon, white-fleshed stone fruit, fine herb and almond nut flavours on the palate with a lingering clean mineral finish. Enjoy now in all of its freshness.



Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2024

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 66225



Douro D.O.P., Portugal



Deep ruby with ripe plum, dark fruit, red berry fruit, cigar box, earthy and balsamic flavours on the palate. Tannins are structured. Yummy! Enjoy with rich chocolate desserts.



Alcohol: 20.5%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2020-2032

Blissful Blue Cheese Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 70086