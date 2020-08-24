 

Bodega Toro Winery Centenario Malbec 2019

Mendoza, Argentina

An incredible value for this full-bodied, supple Argentine red wine made from the country's classic Malbec grape. This is the most popular Malbec in Argentina, which is quite a feat given that's their specialty. Aromas of dark plums, berries and smoke. Pair with grilled meats.

Alcohol:  12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink:  2020-2023
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $9.60
Score: 88/100
LCBO:  12452
 

Villa Annaberta Wines Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore 2017

Veneto DOC, Italy

An excellent value for this superb, savoury and meaty Italian red wine with fleshy black fruit and a supple texture and full-bodied weight. Highly recommended. Pair with pepperoni pizza and charcuterie.

Alcohol:  14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink:  2019-2023
Magnificent Meat Pizza Wine
Price: $18.35
Score: 90/100
LCBO:  378091
 

Reif Estate Winery Riesling 2019

Niagara River, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

The 2019 Riesling which offers aromas of lime, wet stone and lemon sunshine. This off-dry white would be perfect with sushi, Thai and Indian cuisines, anything with mild to medium heat or spice.

Alcohol:  12%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink:  2020-2024
Venerated Vegetarian Wine
Price: $13.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 111799
 

Laurenz V. Friendly Grüner Veltliner 2016

Kamptal D.A.C., Austria

From the Kamptal wine region in Austria, a 100% Gruner Veltliner fermented in stainless steel to retain its vibrant acidity. Dry and creamy on the palate with soft citrus, white melon, white-fleshed stone fruit, fine herb and almond nut flavours on the palate with a lingering clean mineral finish. Enjoy now in all of its freshness.

Alcohol:  12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink:  2019-2024
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO:  66225
 

Offley Late Bottled Vintage Port 2015

Douro D.O.P., Portugal

Deep ruby with ripe plum, dark fruit, red berry fruit, cigar box, earthy and balsamic flavours on the palate. Tannins are structured. Yummy! Enjoy with rich chocolate desserts.

Alcohol:  20.5%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink:  2020-2032
Blissful Blue Cheese Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO:  70086