Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - April 12, 2021
Published Monday, April 12, 2021 5:46PM EDT
Strewn Winery Canadian Oak Meritage 2016, Hahn Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, Stave & Steel Wine Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon 2017, Domäne Wachau Ried Achleiten Smaragd Grüner Veltliner 2018, M. Chapoutier Bila-Haut Occultum Lapidem 2016
OTTAWA -- > Strewn Winery Canadian Oak Meritage 2016
Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A savoury, juicy, full-bodied Niagara Red wine blend of Cabernet and Merlot grapes aged in Canadian oak barrels. Aromas of dark fruit and toasty oak. Pair with a rare steak.
Alcohol: 12.9%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2021
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 427518
Hahn Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
California, United States
A great value, full-bodied Californian Cab produced by Nicky Hahn & family. Founded in 1980 the winery is still owned and operated by the family. "Hahn" is German for rooster and the reason why a rooster is depicted on the label of Hahn wines. Look for smoky blackberry, dark cherry, plum, baking and cedar spice flavours layered and smooth on the palate.
Alcohol: 15.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price:$19.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 57877
Stave & Steel Wine Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
California, United States
A robust, smooth, tasty Californian red wine made from 100% Cabernet Sauvignon grapes grown in the Livermore Valley, a cool climate district. The wine is aged in bourbon barrels for four months rather than the oak usually used to age wine from France, Hungary or the US (but not bourbon oak). The bourbon oak staves (panels or strips of wood) impart a maple spice flavour to the wine, much like bourbon itself, with a brown sugar, vanilla toast finish. Aromas of ripe black fruit through the mid-palate. Pair with grilled meats.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2023
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $18.95
Score:91/100
LCBO: 541946
Domäne Wachau Ried Achleiten Smaragd Grüner Veltliner 2018
Wachau, Austria
From the Domäne Wachau, Ried Achleiten 2018 Grüner Veltliner is a grand cru grüner produced by the Domäne Wachau Coop. Soft aromas of orange, apricot and fine herbs entice the nose, but on the palate the wine shows great depth and concentration of citrus, orchard fruit, fine herbs and vibrant acidity. Pour with a pork roast or cellar for another couple of years for the wine to show its best.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022-2035
Voluptuous Veal Wine
Price: $38.95
Score: 95/100
LCBO: 18769
M. Chapoutier Bila-Haut Occultum Lapidem 2016
Côtes Du Roussillon-Villages Latour-De-France, Roussillon A.C., France
Produced by M. Chapoutier Occultum Lapidem is 50% Syrah, 40% Grenache, 5% each of Carignan and Mourvèdre full-bodied red blend. Wow! Excellent with ripe blueberry, cassis, earthy florals, savoury herbs and a white pepper finish. Tannins are grippy. Decant one hour if pouring now or hold in cellar for three years. Pair with a grilled Porterhouse steak.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2026
Best Beef Wine
Price: $26.95
Score: 95/100
LCBO: 643239