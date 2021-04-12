OTTAWA -- > Strewn Winery Canadian Oak Meritage 2016

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A savoury, juicy, full-bodied Niagara Red wine blend of Cabernet and Merlot grapes aged in Canadian oak barrels. Aromas of dark fruit and toasty oak. Pair with a rare steak.

Alcohol: 12.9%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2021

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 427518

California, United States

A great value, full-bodied Californian Cab produced by Nicky Hahn & family. Founded in 1980 the winery is still owned and operated by the family. "Hahn" is German for rooster and the reason why a rooster is depicted on the label of Hahn wines. Look for smoky blackberry, dark cherry, plum, baking and cedar spice flavours layered and smooth on the palate.

Alcohol: 15.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price:$19.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 57877

California, United States

A robust, smooth, tasty Californian red wine made from 100% Cabernet Sauvignon grapes grown in the Livermore Valley, a cool climate district. The wine is aged in bourbon barrels for four months rather than the oak usually used to age wine from France, Hungary or the US (but not bourbon oak). The bourbon oak staves (panels or strips of wood) impart a maple spice flavour to the wine, much like bourbon itself, with a brown sugar, vanilla toast finish. Aromas of ripe black fruit through the mid-palate. Pair with grilled meats.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2023

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $18.95

Score:91/100

LCBO: 541946

Wachau, Austria

From the Domäne Wachau, Ried Achleiten 2018 Grüner Veltliner is a grand cru grüner produced by the Domäne Wachau Coop. Soft aromas of orange, apricot and fine herbs entice the nose, but on the palate the wine shows great depth and concentration of citrus, orchard fruit, fine herbs and vibrant acidity. Pour with a pork roast or cellar for another couple of years for the wine to show its best.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2022-2035

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $38.95

Score: 95/100

LCBO: 18769

Côtes Du Roussillon-Villages Latour-De-France, Roussillon A.C., France

Produced by M. Chapoutier Occultum Lapidem is 50% Syrah, 40% Grenache, 5% each of Carignan and Mourvèdre full-bodied red blend. Wow! Excellent with ripe blueberry, cassis, earthy florals, savoury herbs and a white pepper finish. Tannins are grippy. Decant one hour if pouring now or hold in cellar for three years. Pair with a grilled Porterhouse steak.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2026

Best Beef Wine

Price: $26.95

Score: 95/100

LCBO: 643239