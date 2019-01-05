

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





VIA Rail confirms one of its trains was involved in a "tragic accident" with a pedestrian. Ottawa Police West Division later confirmed to CTV Ottawa the pedestrian has died.

Train 59 collided with a male pedestrian near Merivale and MacFarlane roads just after 7:00 p.m. Saturday, as the train was on route to Toronto, VIA Rail spokesperson Kaven Delarosbil said in an email.

Ottawa Police Service investigators and the force's forensic unit are currently on scene and say the train routes will only reopen after their investigation is complete.

Two trains, the 59 and the 44, are now facing at least a two-hour delay.

Via Rail says it is organizing "alternative transportation" for passengers affected by the collision. The company is also co-operating with the police investigation.

