Fatal fire in Kanata

One person is dead after an early morning fire in Kanata.

Ottawa Fire received a 911 call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, reporting a fire in a one-storey bungalow in the 200 block of Castlefrank Road, just off Glamorgan Drive.

The 911 caller reported "big flames and smoke from the house", and someone was inside the home, Ottawa fire said.

Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio tells CTV News Ottawa the bystander broke a window and rescued the individual, a woman in her 90s, from the home.

Firefighters extinguished most of the fire by 5:47 a.m.

DeFazio says firefighters located an individual inside the home during a search. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ottawa Paramedics say a woman in her 90s was transported to hospital in stable condition with smoke inhalation. A man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, and was released.

Police say the Arson Unit is assisting the Office of the Fire Marshal in the investigation into the cause of the fire.

