Ontario Provincial Police say no charges will be laid following a fatal crash on Hwy 7, west of Perth.

The Thursday afternoon crash involved a tanker truck and a car.

Passersby had stopped to help the driver of the car but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car has been identified as Carrol Dobson, 72, of Perth.

Highway 7 between Old Brooke and Dolan Roads reopened early Friday morning, after being closed Thursday evening for the investigation.