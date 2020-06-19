Advertisement
Fatal crash on Carling Avenue
Published Friday, June 19, 2020 8:01AM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 19, 2020 8:22AM EDT
Carling Avenue was closed between Moodie Drive and Davidson's Side Road Friday morning due to a fatal crash. (Jeff McDonald/CTV Morning Live)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are at the scene of a fatal single-car crash in the city’s west end Friday morning.
The crash happened on Carling Avenue west of Moodie Drive.
Carling Avenue is closed in both directions between Moodie Drive and Davidson's Side Road.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
This is a developing news story. More to come…