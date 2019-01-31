

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A 30-year-old man has died in Thursday morning's shooting in the Elmvale Mall area on St. Laurent Blvd.

SIU investigating shooting death of 30yo man in Ottawa. Police officer also injured during interaction. More information to be released later. — SIU (@SIUOntario) January 31, 2019

A police officer also suffered minor injuries in the altercation.

Officers were called to the area at around 7:53 a.m. Thursday for a report of a suspicious person. At some point during the investigation shots were fired. The Special Investigations Unit has confirmed the police officer shot the victim.

The SIU has been called in to investigate -- as they do whenever police in Ontario are involved in a situation in which someone is seriously hurt or killed or alleges sexual assault.

Active scene at Elmvale Mall in #Ottawa after shots fired here around 8 this morning. @OttawaPolice not yet confirming if the officer was shot or fired the shots, but says the @SIUOntario will likely be taking over investigation @ctvottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/hglCk8TVzO — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) January 31, 2019

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

OC Transpo says the Elmvale transit station is closed until further notice.

January 31, 2019 8:15 until further notice, Elmvale station is closed, due to an ongoing police investigation. https://t.co/w3hk2pxVGj — OC Transpo Live (@OCTranspoLive) January 31, 2019

More to come...