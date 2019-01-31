A 30-year-old man has died in Thursday morning's shooting in the Elmvale Mall area on St. Laurent Blvd.

A police officer also suffered minor injuries in the altercation.

Officers were called to the area at around 7:53 a.m. Thursday for a report of a suspicious person. At some point during the investigation shots were fired. The Special Investigations Unit has confirmed the police officer shot the victim.

The SIU has been called in to investigate -- as they do whenever police in Ontario are involved in a situation in which someone is seriously hurt or killed or alleges sexual assault.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

OC Transpo says the Elmvale transit station is closed until further notice.

More to come...