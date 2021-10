OTTAWA -- Family and friends of an Ottawa man reported missing last week continue to search for him alongside an extensive Ottawa police operation.

Brett O'Grady, 35, was reported missing Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. He was last seen in the Avro Circle area in the east end.

O'Grady's father says the family is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.

In a press release, Ottawa police described him as a Caucasian man, 5-foot-8 (173cm) tall, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a purple wolf logo, dark jeans, and navy blue shoes. He was also believed to be riding a red and black Pure Fix bicycle.

Police said early Sunday afternoon that members of the emergency services unit were deployed Friday evening to aid in the search, after police received some investigative leads. The search was focused on a wooded area near the Aviation Parkway and the Ottawa River.

Emergency responders set up Sunday in the area of Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, Polaris Avenue, the Ottawa River and the Aviation Parkway as the search continues. The police operation includes water and shoreline searches and the use of a drone.

O'Grady works for Ottawa tech giant Shopify. In a statement, a company spokesperson said they are hoping he will be found safe.

"We are deeply concerned to hear that Brett has been reported missing by his family and we are hopeful for his safe return. We are doing all we can to support in the search effort and urge anyone with information to please contact the Ottawa police," the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Brett O’Grady is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jeremie Charron.