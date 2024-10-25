Fall weather returns to Ottawa for the weekend

You may want to turn on the furnace this weekend, with overnight lows set to drop below freezing.

After four straight days of temperatures above 20 C, fall temperatures return to Ottawa for the weekend.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for highs of 11 C on Friday, 10 C on Saturday and 7 C on Sunday, with overnight lows of -4 C on Saturday and -8 C on Sunday.

It will be mainly sunny today. High 11 C.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 5 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Saturday with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 10 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for sunshine and a high of 6 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 10 C and a low of 2 C.