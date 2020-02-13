Extreme cold warning: Temperature to drop to -35 overnight with wind chill
Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 11:06AM EST
OTTAWA -- The mild winter temperature will soon be on its way out.
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the Ottawa area, with the wind chill expected to near -35 overnight and into Friday morning.
Temperatures are expected to rise by Friday, but some areas of Eastern Ontario may experience bitter wind chills again Friday night into Saturday morning.