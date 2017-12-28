As the Extreme Cold Warning continues in Ottawa, we've been given the dubious honour of being the world's coldest capital city.

At 6 a.m. on Thursday the temperature was sitting at -27C, meaning Ottawa beat out Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia and Nuuk in Greenland for being the coldest capital.

But despite the cold forecast heading into the New Year, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips explained that it won't be a record breaker.

"I think it will be colder than last year and the year before, no question about that," Phillips said. "I have seen it in the past, where your coldest time of the winter was in the first couple of weeks."

Phillips said that there is usually a thaw time between all the cold in our area.

The cold weather launched a hashtag.

As the deep freeze continues, Salvation Army volunteers and shelter workers are on high alert.

The Ottawa Mission generally set up extra sleeping space to ensure that no one is left out in the cold.