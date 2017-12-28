

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





As the Extreme Cold Warning continues in Ottawa, we've been given the dubious honour of being the world's coldest capital city.

At 6 a.m. on Thursday the temperature was sitting at -27C, meaning Ottawa beat out Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia and Nuuk in Greenland for being the coldest capital.

But despite the cold forecast heading into the New Year, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips explained that it won't be a record breaker.

"I think it will be colder than last year and the year before, no question about that," Phillips said. "I have seen it in the past, where your coldest time of the winter was in the first couple of weeks."

Phillips said that there is usually a thaw time between all the cold in our area.

The cold weather launched a hashtag.

Welcome to day 2 of #HypoThermageddon2017. This 6 day period (including yesterday) is forecast to be the coldest six day period in the history of Ottawa.

Details: Ottawa has never had a 6-day period with 3 max≤-20°C days and 3 max≤-18°C days. Records began in 1872. — YOW Weather Records (@YOW_Weather) December 28, 2017

Currently in hibernation mode #HypoThermageddon2017 — Brittany Noppe (@brittnoppe) December 28, 2017

After having my forehead frozen and feeling my skull being crushed in the 5 mins between bus stop and home, I'm big into hats now. Hats are great, underrated things. #HypoThermageddon2017 — Ava Saleh Parwani (@OTownAva) December 28, 2017

As the deep freeze continues, Salvation Army volunteers and shelter workers are on high alert.

Our Street Outreach Team is running 24-hours, driving the streets and ready to respond to calls for assistance. We’re here to help those who need a warm place and support. https://t.co/wPSn3VnIoj — OttawaSalvationArmy (@Salvation_Army) December 28, 2017

The Ottawa Mission generally set up extra sleeping space to ensure that no one is left out in the cold.