OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 vaccine rollout expands, we learn more about the new Civic Campus of the Ottawa Hospital and Gatineau remains on lockdown as other Quebecers return to school.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

Vaccine rollout expands

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, anyone 18 and older in three Ottawa neighbourhoods will be eligible to book a vaccine appointment through Ontario's COVID-19 booking system.

The province announced it was expanding the rollout to 114 "hot spot" neighbourhoods, including the forward sortation areas of K1V, K2V, and K1T in Ottawa.

Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, anyone 50 years of age and older, as well as people with high-risk health conditions and the first group of workers who cannot work from home (such as education workers, front-line responders like bylaw officers, and food manufacturing and distribution workers) will be eligible to book vaccine appointments.

Ontario is expecting to receive more than 3.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month.

COVID-19 trends in Ottawa

COVID-19 trends in Ottawa have been on the decline in the past week, with the number of active cases and the incidence rate falling.

Active cases peaked at 3,412 in mid-April and the incidence rate hit a pandemic high of 222 cases per 100,000 population. Those figures have since dropped to 1,937 and 119 respectively, as of Sunday.

Daily new cases remain high, as does the number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19.

In a statement on Friday, Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, said case counts are stabilizing but it's still too soon to consider easing restrictions.

New Civic Campus comes before finance committee

Ottawa's finance and economic development committee (FEDCO) will hear a presentation on the new Civic Campus of the Ottawa Hospital on Tuesday.

The hospital says the new campus, when it opens in 2028, will be "among the largest and most advanced (hospitals) in Canada."

The chosen site is along Prince of Wales Drive and Carling Avenue, near both Dow's Lake and the Central Experimental Farm. When finished, the site is expected to be about 2 million square feet, with approximately 800 beds.

FEDCO meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

City targets lower speed limits in Sandy Hill, Vanier and Lowertown

Ottawa's transportation committee meets Wednesday. Among items on the agenda is a plan to lower speed limits in three Ottawa neighbourhoods.

The plan would see the speed limits in Vanier, Lowertown and Sandy Hill lowered to 30 km/h using "gateway" signage, that indicate a select area is under the new limit.

If approved by committee and then by council, a 30 km/h speed limit will be in place in the following areas:

Vanier Parkway to the East, Cantin Street to the West, Beechwood Avenue to the North and Montreal Road to the South; and

North River Road to the East, Greensway Avenue to the West, Lenore Place to the North and Mark Avenue to the South; and

King Edward Avenue to the East, Range Road to the West, Laurier Avenue East to the North and Lees Avenue to the South; and

King Edward Avenue to the East, Charlotte Street to the West, Rideau Street to the North and Laurier Avenue East to the South; and

Sussex Drive to the West, King Edward Avenue to the East, Murray Street to the North and Rideau Street to the South; and

Sussex Drive to the West, King Edward Avenue to the East, Boteler Street to the North and St. Patrick Street to the South.

Outaouais lockdown remains in effect

The COVID-19 pandemic measures imposed upon the Outaouais region of Quebec will remain in effect for one more week.

The restrictions on Gatineau and western Quebec were set to end May 3, but Premier Francois Legault extended them to May 9 in a press conference last week.

"There really is no leeway in the Outaouais region," Legault said.

This comes as the province aims to pull back the start of its nightly curfew to 9:30 p.m. in Montreal and Laval, and as elementary schools return to in-person lessons in Quebec City.

In Gatineau, elementary and high schools remain closed to in-person learning and the nightly curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

EVENTS HAPPENING IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Monday

Ottawa Senators host Winnipeg Jets – 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Ottawa Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday

Transportation Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Senators host Montreal Canadiens – 7 p.m.

Thursday

Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee meeting – 10 a.m.