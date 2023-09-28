Events happening in Ottawa this weekend for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at events happening in Ottawa on Friday and Saturday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Saturday, Sept. 30 is the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, a day meant to bring awareness and reflection on the legacy of Canada's residential school system.
The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill will be illuminated orange from 7 p.m. Saturday to sunrise on Sunday.
Learning and Healing Through Art
Governor General Mary Simon will host an intergenerational discussion with Meryl McMaster, a Canadian nêhiyaw artist (Plains Cree, from Red Pheasant Cree Nation).
Rideau Hall says the Learning and Healing Through Art is a student discussion about the importance of learning about residential schools, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation’s significance for reconciliation more broadly, and art’s ability to inspire reflection on important national issues.
The event begins at 10 a.m. on Friday at Rideau Hall.
Remembering the Children
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation hosts Remembering the Children at 1 p.m. on Saturday on Parliament Hill.
The 90-minute memorial gathering will welcome residential school survivors, Indigenous leaders and dignitaries.
For more information, visit https://nctr.ca/education/coming-soon-truth-and-reconciliation-week-2023/.
Beechwood Cemetery
The Beechwood Cemetery Foundation has partnered with the Assembly of Seven Generations and the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society to host a public day of reconciliation education and action at Beechwood Cemetery on Saturday.
The public is invited to visit the Beechwood National Memorial Centre's Sacred Space screening of the film, 'Spirit Bear: Honouring Memories, Planting Dreams!'
Following the screening, visitors can take a 45-minute Reconciliation Tour, where you can learn about key historical figures who were involved in the Indian Residential Schools and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action.
At 2 p.m., Beechwood Cemetery will unveil the Children's Sacred Forest.
For a list of events, visit https://landing.beechwoodottawa.ca/en-ca/nationaldayoftruthandreconciliation-2023.
Kichi Zībī Mīkan
The National Capital Commission is hosting a public event celebrating the new Kichi Zībī Mīkan.
The NCC voted earlier this year to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Kichi Zībī Mīkan.
Kichi Zībī Mīkan means "Great River Road" in Algonquin.
The ceremony will be held on Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Vimy Place.
Reconciling History Walking Tours
The Assembly of Seven Generations and the First Nations and Family Caring Society will host Reconciling History Walking Tours of downtown Ottawa on Saturday and Monday.
The 90-minute tour starts at the intersection of Sparks and Lyon streets and will finish up at Adaawewigamig (55 ByWard Market Square).
"Each point of interest along the route is an opportunity to learn about the role of non-Indigenous peoples and the federal government in residential schools, and the lessons we can glean from history to address contemporary injustices experienced by Indigenous peoples," says the Assembly of Seven Generations.
For more information, click here.
National Arts Centre
The National Arts Centre is offering several virtual and in-person events to mark Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
The NAC Indigenous Theatre presents We Are So Far Away: The Inuit Experience of Residential Schools until Saturday.
The NAC is also hosting an online workshop on Saturday to teach you how to make a beaded pin for Orange Shirt Day.
You are also invited to join the NAC for the launch of the Legacy of Hope's new exhibition on Saturday, to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Canadian Museum of History
The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. invites you to join the conversation for truth and reconciliation this weekend.
"To acknowledge the history and impact of Canada’s residential schools, we invite you to participate in a reflection activity," the museum says.
"Write, draw or colour on the cards provided to express what you aspire to learn, or do, to contribute to conversations on truth and reconciliation. Learn about the many steps that can be taken, and be inspired to contribute, by reading the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada: Calls to Action."
You can also visit the residential schools section of the Canadian History Hall. Visitors are also invited to learn more through the histories, voices and artworks in the Grand Hall and the First Peoples Hall.
The CINE+ at the Canadian Museum of History will screen the film, 'Picking Up the Pieces: The Making of the Witness Blanket' on Saturday.
Admission to the Canadian Museum of History will be free on Sept. 30.
For more information, visit https://www.historymuseum.ca/truthandreconciliationday/.
Museums
- The Canadian Museum of Nature
- The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- The Canada Science and Technology Museum
- The Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- The Canadian War Museum
- The Canadian Museum of History
- The National Gallery of Canada
Ottawa Redblacks
The Ottawa Redblacks are hosting events to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation during Saturday's game against Montreal.
There will be performances by First Nations (live drum), Inuit (throat singers) and Metis (jiggers) performers and live music by Highway Sunrise.
Proceeds from the sale of the Redblacks Truth and Reconciliation merchandise will support the Wabano Centre.
Ottawa Public Library
The following OPL branches will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a family Storywalk®, film screenings, displays and access to material and resources to support truth and reconciliation:
- Beaverbrook, 2500 Campeau
- Cumberland, 1599 Tenth Line
- Greenboro, 363 Lorry Greenberg
- Nepean Centrepointe, 101 Centrepointe
- Main, 120 Metcalfe
- Ruth E Dickinson, 100 Malvern
- St Laurent, 515 Côté
For more information, visit https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/blogs/september-30-visit-one-our-open-branches-national-day-truth-and-reconciliation.
University of Ottawa
The University of Ottawa is hosting a ceremony in University Square at 9:30 a.m. on Friday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
The ceremony will be followed by a community feast.
Carleton University
Carleton University is hosting an event called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Inuit Identity Across Generations.
Author Norma Dunning will speak about her latest book, 'Kinauvit? What is your name? The Eskimo disc system and a daughter's search for her grandmother.'
The event is at the Dunton Tower from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.
For more information, visit https://carleton.ca/sppa/cu-events/dunning/.
Carleton is also hosting a conversation on the Calls to Action related to the Justice for National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
It has become common to hear a land acknowledgement at the beginning of any event or meeting. However, some people believe it is time to put the words into action.